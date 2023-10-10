Giants’ Daniel Jones gives positive neck injury update

Jim Rassol / USA TODAY NETWORK

Even with the spotlight on New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones for the offensive struggles, it’s clear the Giants are in dire straits without him leading the charge. The state of their offensive line is far from ideal, and relentless injuries have eroded its potential efficiency.

To add to the team’s woes, Jones’s recent neck injury in the game against the Miami Dolphins presents another challenge to end the 2023 season on a high note.

However, there’s a silver lining: Jones seems to have evaded a severe injury this time. Given his history of a neck injury in 2021 that ended his season early and required surgery, any new ailment in that area is cause for concern. Thankfully, his recent injury, which resulted from a blindsided hit, seems to be less severe.

“It’s different than what I’ve dealt with in the past, so just trying to heal up as quickly as possible and follow the advice from the trainers and doctors,” Jones said Tuesday morning on FanDuel TV’s “Up and Adams” program. “I’m feeling better.”

Analyzing Jones’s Performance

While Jones has managed a career-high 68.9% completion rate this season, his overall stats are far from stellar: a mere 884 yards, coupled with two touchdowns and six interceptions. One of the glaring issues for the Giants is Jones’s limited ability to throw downfield. This limitation is not necessarily due to his skills but rather the limited protection he gets in the pocket.

It was inevitable, given the circumstances and the hits he took every game, that an injury was looming for Jones. Reflecting on his injury, he remarked, “It’s a neck injury, but different than the last one. I’m hoping to heal up quickly and doing everything I can to get back out there.”

The Giants are Hopeful Jones Can Return Against the Bills

Head coach Brian Daboll is optimistic about Jones’s chances of playing in the Week 6 match against the Buffalo Bills. While Jones undeniably boosts the Giants’ odds of securing a win, the success of the game hinges heavily on the performance of the offensive line. Even with their $160 million quarterback potentially in the lineup, the strategy might lean towards a more conservative approach, minimizing Jones’s running to avoid any additional injury risks.