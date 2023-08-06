Giants’ Daniel Bellinger details addition of ‘unicorn’ playmaker

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

In a bold move this offseason, the New York Giants acquired star TE Darren Waller via a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders. His addition bolsters a tight end room that already includes the promising 2nd-year player, Daniel Bellinger, who endured an injury-marred yet promising rookie season. The trade creates a unique dynamic within the team, as highlighted by Bellinger’s recent comments.

Bellinger on Watching Waller in Action

Bellinger spoke to reporters about what it’s like to observe Waller at work every day.

“He’s a unicorn player,” Bellinger noted. “Watching him be able to do what he does even at his age, it’s amazing. Definitely a lot of ‘wow’ moments with Darren.”

A Recap of Bellinger’s Rookie Season With the Giants

Bellinger’s impressive rookie season took a turn when a gruesome eye injury in Week 7 led to surgery, sidelining him for four games. Nevertheless, he finished the season with 30 catches, 268 yards, and two touchdowns. With Waller joining the ranks, Bellinger’s next season is set to be quite different, as Waller’s expertise will significantly enhance the Giants’ passing game.

“I don’t really think of it like that,” Bellinger stated. “I think of it as just what’s going to help the team the best, what’s going to put us in the best position to win. I think Darren does a great job for us and for myself.”

Waller’s Character and Influence

Beyond his skills on the field, Bellinger spoke highly of Waller’s character and welcoming personality, which has already left a positive impact on him in camp.

“He’s a great guy,” Bellinger acknowledged. “That was the biggest thing for me, just being able to just talk to him as a person. I think he’s been helping me a lot and helping everybody. He’s a good guy all around.”

Looking Forward to the 2nd NFL Season

As Bellinger prepares to enter his 2nd NFL season, he anticipates another impactful year with the Giants. Playing alongside an established star like Waller, Big Blue’s passing attack is poised for substantial improvement compared to last season. Bellinger is keen to contribute significantly to this upgraded offensive strategy.

The acquisition of Darren Waller by the New York Giants is a pivotal move that promises to shape the forthcoming season. Bellinger’s insights into Waller’s prowess and character paint a vivid picture of the excitement within the team. As fans eagerly await the new season, all eyes will be on how this dynamic tight-end duo transforms the Giants’ passing game.