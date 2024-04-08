Giants could wait and take a developmental quarterback in the 4th round

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

If the New York Giants failed to secure a quarterback in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, they could pivot to a developmental option in the mid-rounds. Taking a flyer on a player with upside is a risk worth taking, and one NFL analyst believes that general manager Joe Schoen could target Spencer Rattler out of South Carolina.

In Chad Reuter’s most recent mock draft for NFL.com, the Giants land Rattler in the fourth round, adding a player with good size and traits to develop for the 2024 season. Despite the fact he will be a 24-year-old rookie, Rattler has experienced some adversity in his collegiate career, leaving Oklahoma and transferring to South Carolina after failing to live up to the hype.

Learning how to deal with adversity is a skill, and Rattler has certainly been humbled on a number of occasions, so it is fair to say he’s made some big strides with his character. In terms of production, Rattler enjoyed 274 completions, a 68% completion percentage, 3,183 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions last season. He recorded a 2.2% turnover-worthy play percentage, cutting his 4.4% mark in half from the 2022 season.

Could the Giants Bet on Spencer Rattler’s Upside?

There’s a lot left to be desired with Rattler, but his 79.4% adjusted completion rate is certainly something to be excited about — ranked 8th in college football. He had one of the worst supporting casts in college football, sporting arguably the worst offensive line and an offense led by Xavier Legette, who is a very solid player but one of his only trusted receivers.

Rattler was sacked 39 times last season, so if the Giants wanted to take a chance on his upside, they know he’s already experienced dealing with poor offensive line play; he’s competent in taking necessary risks and throwing with pressure in his face. The other quarterbacks at the top of the draft aren’t as skilled in that regard (aside from Caleb Williams), so Rattler does have a bit of a leg up when it comes to dealing with consistent pressure and maneuvering around that variable.

Some of the most impressive developmental traits are Rattler’s mobility, his quick release, and his solid touch-down field. He will stand in the face of pressure and deliver a ball 50 yards with the flick of a wrist, and while he doesn’t have elite arm talent, he has enough gas in the tank to get the ball where it needs to be.

Watching a ton of Spencer Rattler over the past day or so after just a couple of glimpses this year + senior bowl.



Came away highly impressed.



– Mobility

– Quick release

– Can throw with plenty of velocity or with touch

– Most impressive…doesn't back down under pressure pic.twitter.com/dzMboPXOgm — Glenn Naughton (@JNRadio_Glenn) April 1, 2024

On throws 20+ yards downfield, he completed 43.9% for 726 yards and six touchdowns. He has that gunslinger mentality, but he was also fantastic throwing the ball to the middle of the field on intermediate ranges. On 10–19 yards from the line of scrimmage, Rattler completed 68.2% toward the middle of the field, accumulating 500 yards and four touchdowns. The ability to throw to the center of the field is oftentimes considered an NFL trade, and Rattler has that in abundance.

Of course, there’s a reason that the South Carolina quarterback is expected to be a mid-round selection. Still, if the Giants decide to secure a blue-chip playmaker in the first round, he could be a tremendous addition to the quarterback room as an eventual starter.