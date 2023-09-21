Giants could unleash offensive weapon for first time this season in Week 3

The New York Giants will face off against the San Fransisco 49ers tonight in a primetime Week 3 matchup. New York’s offense finally showed signs of life in Week 2 as they put up 31 points in the second half to pull off a thrilling comeback victory. Now, just as their offense starts clicking, the Giants could be getting even more firepower to throw into the mix.

According to NFL Inside Jordan Schultz, WR Wan’Dale Robinson is expected to play in tonight’s matchup with the 49ers. The second-year wideout could be a dynamic weapon for the Giants’ offense as they gear up to play against one of the NFL’s best defenses in San Fransisco.

Wan’Dale Robinson could make season debut in Week 3

Robinson could make his season debut tonight against the 49ers after initially being listed as questionable for the matchup. Midway through last season, Robinson suffered a torn ACL that kept him sidelined through the summer.

After spending the preseason on the PUP list, Robinson was promoted to the active roster at the start of the regular season but was sidelined for the first two games.

Robinson will make the Giants’ offense more dynamic

Prior to tearing his ACL in Week 11, Robinson was having the game of his career. He totaled nine receptions for 100 yards in the first half against the Detroit Lions before sustaining the knee injury.

The Kentucky wide receiver product was becoming a big part of New York’s offense prior to his injury. According to Pro Football Focus, 220 of Robinson’s 229 offensive snaps came in a five-game stretch between Week 6 and Week 11. During that stretch, he was targeted on 22.8% of his snaps to lead Giants receivers and rank 18th among receivers in the NFL.

Robinson’s target share should not be as high this season with an abundance of new weapons in Big Blue’s offense. TE Darren Waller and rookie WR Jalin Hyatt stood out in Week 2 and are looking to build on their strong outings. But Robinson should still be able to carve out a role for himself in the offense.

Robinson finished his rookie season with 23 receptions on 31 targets for 227 yards and one touchdown in just six games. The Giants primarily aligned Robinson in the slot, but even featured him out of the backfield on occasion. While he may work his way back into the lineup as a gadget player, Robinson’s role will surely increase as the season progresses.