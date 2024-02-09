Giants could target veteran right guard to reinforce offensive line this offseason

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants will need to add talent to their offensive line this offseason in an effort to fix the unit that surrendered a league-high 85 sacks in 2023. Thankfully, there are plenty of talents projected to be available in free agency this offseason on the offensive line.

Pro Football Focus recently suggested one veteran offensive lineman who could reinforce Big Blue’s unit. Los Angeles Rams right guard Kevin Dotson is an impending free agent who perfectly fits the bill for the Giants.

Why the Giants should look to sign Kevin Dotson this offseason

Dotson is entering his fifth season in the NFL after playing out the final year of his rookie contract with the Rams in 2023. A fourth-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers back in 2020, Dotson was traded to L.A. last offseason and became one of the NFL’s top interior offensive linemen.

In 2023, Dotson allowed only four sacks and 20 pressures in 14 starts (881 snaps) at right guard. He posted an 85.2 overall PFF grade this season, ranking second among all guards in the NFL. His 88.8 overall run-blocking grade was the best in the league.

PFF recently named Dotson one of the NFL’s pending free agents who raised his draft stock the most this season:

“Dotson has always been a good pass protector, dating back to his Pittsburgh Steelers days, but after the Los Angeles Rams acquired him this offseason for two pick swaps where the Rams moved down a round early on Day 3, Dotson has taken his game to another level.”

Not only is Dotson a tremendous run-blocker, but he’s also a capable pass-protector on the interior. Plugging him into the Giants’ offensive line would upgrade the team’s offensive attack in both facets of the game. Dotson would aid in protecting the quarterback while also opening holes in the running game.

Can the Giants afford to sign Dotson in free agency?

Signing Dotson will not be easy, however. He has a projected market value of $16.4 million in average annual salary, per Spotrac. This would make him one of the top five highest-paid offensive guards in the NFL. If the Giants want to upgrade their offensive line with Dotson, they will need to pay up to acquire him.

Nevertheless, Dotson would serve as a massive upgrade for the Giants’ offensive line if he were to be signed. His career-low PFF grade of 64.5 is higher than any of the Giants’ starting offensive guards’ grades from the 2023 season (backup Mark Glowinski was the best with a 64.8 overall grade).

Even at his worst, Dotson is better than the Giants’ best. And at his best, he’s one of the best interior offensive linemen in the NFL. If the Giants can afford to sign Dotson, he would be a huge addition to the team.