Giants could target this running back to reunite with Brian Daboll in free agency

The New York Giants could be at risk of losing superstar running back Saquon Barkley this offseason. Barkley has expressed interest in hitting the open market as his one-year contract from last offseason is set to expire in March.

While the Giants could still come to terms on an extension with Barkley, they must also prepare for his possible departure. Another free agent running back with a connection to head coach Brian Daboll stands out as a potential replacement signing.

Could the Giants target Devin Singletary this offseason?

Running back Devin Singletary is coming off the best season of his career after playing out a one-year deal with the Houston Texans. Singletary totaled a career-high 898 rushing yards this season with four touchdowns in 17 games.

A third-round pick in 2019, Singletary started his career playing under the tutelage of Daboll with the Buffalo Bills. At the time Singletary was drafted, Daboll was the offensive coordinator for the Bills. He coached Singletary through 2021 before taking the Giants’ head coaching job.

Singletary averaged 777.3 yards per season under Daboll from 2019 to 2021. During those three seasons, he recorded 14 total touchdowns from scrimmage and averaged 51.8 rushing yards per game.

Reuniting Daboll and Singletary could be an interesting prospect for the G-Men this offseason. The 26-year-old running back still seems as though he has hit his ceiling and has remained consistent throughout his career.

The Giants could sign Singletary along with another rusher to create a one-two punch in their backfield. Combining Singletary with one other back could give Big Blue a 1,000-yard rushing attack by committee.

Barkley has been the team’s lead back since 2018 and they have been unable to find a quality second rusher. So even if Barkley is re-signed this offseason, the Giants should still consider targeting Singletary as a complementary back for Barkley.