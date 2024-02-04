Giants could target speedy Senior Bowl standout wide receiver on Day 2 of the NFL Draft

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants need to add playmakers to the lineup this offseason. It’s been over five years since they last had a 1,000-yard receiver — a drought that needs to end in 2024. Thankfully, the 2024 NFL Draft class is filled with talent at the receiver position. One wideout stood out at the Senior Bowl, elevating his draft stock and becoming a potential top target for the Giants on day two of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Giants could target WR Roman Wilson after stellar Senior Bowl week

Michigan WR Roman Wilson was one of the biggest winners down in Mobile, Alabama for the Senior Bowl this week. He entered the week of practice as a potential late day two or day three pick and finished the week as a lock for day two.

The Draft Network’s Jaime Eisner listed Wilson as one of the Senior Bowl’s five biggest winners, saying:

“Wilson will be the most common offensive name on ‘Senior Bowl winners’ lists and it’s well deserved. His smooth route-running stood out and he had more than his fair share of ‘wow’ plays as well. Wilson stole the show on days one and two of practice and only put quality reps on tape. He looks like part of a day-two pick who could make a quick impact in the NFL.”

Throughout the week, Wilson challenged the Senior Bowl’s top defensive backs and turned heads with smooth routes and explosive grabs during one-on-ones at practice. He proved to be a top talent worth targeting early on the second day of the draft.

It's the Roman Wilson show in Mobile this week



pic.twitter.com/uPqf0nCI4l — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 31, 2024

What could Wilson bring to the Giants?

Wilson is a 6-foot, 192-pound receiver who played an integral role in the success of Michigan’s offense this season. He totaled 48 receptions for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns this season as Michigan earned the title of National Champions.

A three-year starter for the Wolverines, the 2023 season was Wilson’s breakout campaign. He set new career highs as a senior in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns.

Wilson reportedly clocked in at 4.37s in the 40-yard dash at Nike’s The Opening regional camp in 2019. He brings elite speed to the position but also plays with some toughness and physicality.

The Draft Network’s Damian Parson described Wilson as “a movement receiver who plays bigger than his frame and brings toughness and speed to an offense.”

If the Giants want to add another speedy receiver with some reliable hands to their lineup this offseason, Wilson could be a player who fits the bill. With two second-round picks in this year’s draft, the Giants will have an opportunity to land Wilson on day two.