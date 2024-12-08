Giants could target raw quarterback prospect with unlimited upside in 2025

Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The hunt for a franchise quarterback is on for the New York Giants. The G-Men released former six-year starting quarterback Daniel Jones mid-season, marking the end of an era and paving the way for a new franchise signal-caller to take over in 2025.

The Giants are projected to pick near the top of the 2025 NFL Draft. Mock drafts typically have them landing one of the current consensus top-two quarterback prospects, Miami’s Cam Ward or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. However, a third quarterback prospect for the Giants to consider could be flying up the boards after an electric performance in the Big Ten Championship.

Could the Giants target Drew Allar in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar is seldom brought up in the conversation for the 2025 NFL Draft class’s top quarterback prospects. However, his stock has been rising in recent weeks and spiked significantly on Saturday following his strong outing against Oregon in the Big Ten Championship.

While Penn State ultimately lost the game to the nation’s No. 1 ranked university, Allar stood out in the game and caught the eyes of scouts and analysts. He went 20-of-39 passing for 226 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions, plus five carries for 54 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Allar’s stat line was a bit of a mixed bag, as is he as a prospect. His 2023 season was filled with highs and lows as Allar flashed elite potential and upside but demonstrated how raw and underdeveloped he is as a prospect.

Allar is moving up draft boards

Allar is receiving a lot of buzz following his performance against Oregon. Kyle Crabbs of The 33rd Team gave a glowing review of Allar in his recent scouting report:

“Allar has perhaps the best tools of any quarterback eligible for the 2025 Draft,” Crabbs wrote (via The 33rd Team on X). “…Teams looking for a plug-and-play starter should tread carefully, but those with a consistent system and coaching structure should not wait too long in their bids to get their hands on him. He has all of the position’s uncoachable elements and, in the right environment, could grow and develop into an impact starter.”

Crabbs compared Allar to who Buffalo Bills superstar QB Josh Allen was as a prospect coming out of Wyoming in 2018. Like Allar, Allen had question marks about his experience, accuracy, and refinement coming out of college. But proper coaching unlocked Allen’s potential and he is now a perennial MVP candidate.

Similarly to Allen coming out of Wyoming, Allar has unlimited upside. If he is drafted into the right situation and receives proper coaching, the sky is the limit for the Penn State product. The Giants could be the team that falls in love with Allar, especially if they keep head coach Brian Daboll, who was the man behind Allen’s development in Buffalo. Allar might check the franchise boxes and give the Giants superstar potential under center.