Giants’ strong rookie class might save general manager’s job

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen’s standout selections in the 2024 NFL Draft could preserve his tenure with the team.

Giants GM Joe Schoen may return in 2025 after down year

In most other circumstances, Schoen’s job would be on the line. The Giants own the worst record in the NFL at 2-10. Their secondary has taken away the fewest interceptions through the first 14 weeks of a season since 2000 (one INT) and is in danger of setting the single-season record.

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former starting quarterback Daniel Jones forced his way out of town after a string of demotions. Giants head coach Brian Daboll has not been able to galvanize his troops to wins and the team’s play on offense and defense has not lived up to expectations commensurate with their talent level, especially on the defensive end.

Even with all of that, Schoen could very well return in 2025 despite being on the hot seat, because of the cast he brought on board in the last draft, headlined by star wide receiver Malik Nabers, leading rusher Tyrone Tracy Jr. and marquee cornerback Andru Phillips.

Schoen’s 2024 NFL Draft picks have star potential

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 45-year-old front office head took Nabers with the No. 6 overall pick in a stacked quarterback class, and the selection has paid off with the LSU product in line for a potential 1,000-yard receiving season in year one if he stays healthy. Tracy Jr., New York’s No. 166 overall pick, leads New York’s backfield with 619 rushing yards, and Phillips (No. 70) is Pro Football Focus’ fourth highest-ranked cornerback with an 81.9 player grade.

Schoen also selected standout safety Tyler Nubin (No. 47), tight end Theo Johnson (No. 107) and linebacker Darius Muasau. Nubin has shown flashes of his potential ceiling coming out of college with one pass defended and one forced fumble. Muasau has the Giants’ only interception on the year and Johnson has manned New York’s starting role at TE, producing 331 REC yards this season.

With the nucleus that Schoen has brought in, each of those rookies could ascend to stardom in the near-future, which could vindicate the Indiana native in time.