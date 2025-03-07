Giants could target division rival’s recently-cut defensive tackle on bargain in free agency

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The New York Giants need to add some talent on the defensive line alongside Dexter Lawrence. The interior of the Giants’ defensive line was a weak point last season, especially after Lawrence was placed on injured reserve after Week 12. Entering free agency, bringing in reinforcements in the trenches will be a priority for Big Blue.

Elsewhere in the NFC East, the Washington Commanders are shedding some fat in the trenches. They released long-time starting DT Jonathan Allen on Friday, adding another interesting name for New York to consider to the free agency market.

Could Giants sign Jonathan Allen in free agency?

The Commanders released Allen to save $16.3 million in cap space. Allen is now expected to be one of the top defensive tackles available on the market.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the Giants were “monitoring” Allen’s situation with Washington prior to his release. The Commanders had been attempting to trade Allen prior to cutting him. Now that he is a free agent, the Giants will likely have some interest in signing him.

In 2024, Allen played in only eight games as injuries hampered him. He totaled 19 combined tackles, three tackles for loss, and 3.0 sacks in the regular season. He also added 10 pressures and eight quarterback hurries across three playoff games for the Commanders.

Over the last two seasons, however, Allen has seen his efficiency as a run-stopper decrease. He posted a 37.9 and a 42.2 Pro Football Focus run-defense grade in 2023 and 2024, respectively. His pass-rushing grades and stats have remained strong, though, which is why the Giants might still have an interest in signing Allen.

Signing Allen would give the Giants a scary pass rush

Pairing Allen with Lawrence on the interior would give the Giants a monstrous pass-rushing duo between the tackles. Then, on the edges, they have Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux, giving them high-upside pass-rushing from all four angles if they do sign Allen.

However, at 30 years old, Allen is not a long-term solution at the position. His declining play in run defense could signal that Allen might not be a three-down player any longer at this point in his career. Additionally, the 2025 NFL Draft class is deep at the defensive tackle position, which is where the Giants might prefer to add talent.