Giants could target Cooper Kupp-style receiver in 2nd round of 2024 NFL Draft

The New York Giants are in a crucial phase of team-building, especially when it comes to enhancing their wide receiver corps. With the 6th overall pick in the draft, they have several options to consider, including the possibility of using their first-round selection to bolster their receiving talent.

Potential First-Round Focus: Tight End and Wide Receiver

General Manager Joe Schoen faces the challenge of determining the best course of action. One intriguing possibility is selecting Georgia tight end Brock Bowers in the first round. Bowers, known for his exceptional hands and route-running abilities, could provide a significant boost to the Giants’ offense. The move would follow the team’s decision to release Darren Waller, thereby freeing up salary space and transitioning to a younger, potentially more durable player.

In addition to considering Bowers, the Giants could further strengthen their passing game by targeting wide receiver Ladd McConkey in the second round. McConkey’s performance at the Senior Bowl has caught the attention of analysts, raising his profile considerably.

McConkey, 6’1″ and 185 pounds, hauled in only 30 receptions this past season for 478 yards and two touchdowns. He was seldom used in Georgia’s offense, but he has the route running and shiftiness to be a tremendous NFL asset. He might not be a true WR1, but he gives off major Cooper Kupp vibes, and his upside as a route runner does increase his stock significantly.

Here is every one-on-one rep by #Georgia WR Ladd McConkey on Day 1 of the Senior Bowl: pic.twitter.com/ogbpFeoXy6 — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 30, 2024

Drafting Strategy and Positional Priorities

The Giants’ approach to the draft could be influenced by several factors, including the availability of other promising receivers like Malik Nabers and Romeo Odunze. With a draft rich in wide receiver talent, the Giants have the flexibility to choose from a variety of options. This abundance of talent might allow them to prioritize another position in the first round and still secure a receiver with WR1 potential in the second round.

McConkey’s recent rise in draft projections indicates that his skill set is highly regarded and could translate well to the NFL. His addition, along with that of Bowers, would provide the Giants with two dynamic playmakers from Georgia, potentially transforming their offensive capabilities.

Equipping Daniel Jones for Success

If the Giants are committed to Daniel Jones as their quarterback in 2024, surrounding him with talented receivers like Bowers and McConkey could be pivotal. This strategy would give Jones the tools needed to lead the team successfully and could play a significant role in the Giants’ overall offensive strategy.