Giants could take flier on speedy Oregon wideout among Senior Bowl standouts

The New York Giants will aim to become more explosive in 2025 after their unit finished the 2024 season as the 31st-ranked scoring offense. Outside of standout rookie Malik Nabers, the Giants don’t have many big-play threats in their receiving corps. That could change in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

Practice week at the Senior Bowl has highlighted a number of playmakers who could see their draft stocks rise in the upcoming draft. Among them is Oregon WR Tez Johnson, a speedster who could add that level of explosiveness to the Giants’ offense if they take a flier on him in the middle of the draft.

Oregon WR Tez Johnson is turning heads at the Senior Bowl

Johnson has been cooking opposing defensive backs through the first few days of practice at the Senior Bowl. There was initial concern surrounding Johnson at the start of the event as he came in at a shocking 156 pounds. However, despite being severely underweight for his position, Johnson has been virtually unguardable during Senior Bowl practices.

The Draft Network’s Justin Melo listed Johnson as one of the Senior Bowl’s “Biggest Winners” from Day 2 of practice:

“Much was made about Tez Johnson’s weigh-in when he clocked in at a historically light 156 pounds,” Melo said of the Oregon speedster. “Despite that, defensive backs have had absolutely no answer for his quickness in pass-catching drills. Johnson has been unguardable, using lightning-fast explosiveness to avoid physical press coverage at the line of scrimmage before creating ample separation. He’ll do the same thing at the next level.”

In 2024, Johnson totaled 83 receptions for 898 and 10 touchdowns for Oregon. This was his second season in a row putting up 10 touchdowns and he also totaled 86 receptions for 1,182 yards in 2023 as a junior for the Ducks.

A chain-moving, touchdown-scoring slot receiver, Johnson was incredibly productive in his collegiate career that saw him redshirt in 2020 as a freshman at Troy before transferring to Oregon in 2023 for his junior year. Johnson made the most of his final two seasons of eligibility, establishing himself as a potential mid-round gem in this year’s draft.

The Giants could take a mid-round flier on Johnson

Bleacher Report’s Scouting Department had Johnson with a 3rd-Round Grade entering Senior Bowl week. The shifty slot receiver was a name many were keeping an eye on as the practices began and, so far, he has exceeded expectations.

John Schmeelk of Giants.com described Johnson as the “top receiver at practice the first two days,” likening the Oregon product to Houston Texans WR Tank Dell. Like Johnson, Dell was a Senior Bowl standout who came in undersized but boosted his draft stock with a solid week of practice.

Johnson’s combination of speed and quickness will make him an attractive option for the Giants. They could use a burner who gets open over top, opening up the field and creating more opportunities to connect on explosive plays in 2025. If he is available when the Giants are on the clock in the middle rounds, taking a flier on Johnson would be an exciting way to inject their offense with speed and playmaking talent.