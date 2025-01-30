Giants could address major need with one of the Senior Bowl’s top performers

Credit: Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ secondary needs some reinforcements. The Giants are likely to add talent to the defensive backfield through free agency this offseason but they could also target some fresh talent through the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Reesee’s Senior Bowl is taking place this week, highlighting some of the draft class’s most intriguing prospects. Among the early standouts from the event is a mid-round cornerback who the Giants could target to address one of their biggest needs this offseason.

UCF CB Mac McWilliams is elevating his draft stock at the Senior Bowl

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

UCF redshirt-senior cornerback Mac McWilliams was named one of NFL.com’s Senior Bowl practice standouts. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound defensive back has been sticking with wide receivers in coverage and demonstrating solid athleticism for his position:

“McWilliams showed off his talent for smothering the break point in his one-on-one battles on Wednesday,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein reported. “He consistently anticipated the route and played physical at the top of the route. He had a good deep-ball rep during the scrimmage portion of practice, as well.

“McWilliams transferred from UAB to UCF for the 2024 season, and his UCF tape was very eye-opening after some uneven tape at UAB in 2023. He played outside in college but at 5-10, 181 pounds with good short-area athleticism, a move to the slot shouldn’t be a problem for him. His tenacity stood out on Wednesday and helped his cause.”

Having experience playing on the outside but the skill set and frame to also play in the slot should be a huge plus for McWilliams. The Giants value versatility in their defensive backfield and McWilliams fits that bill.

Giants could draft McWilliams in the later rounds

While McWilliams is improving his draft stock at the Senior Bowl, he is viewed as a Day 3 draft pick with an opportunity to move into Day 2 if he continues to play well. Bleacher Report’s Scouting Department had McWilliams with a 6th-7th Round grade entering Senior Bowl week. While his grade has likely improved, McWilliams will still be a late-round target for the Giants if they consider drafting him.

The Giants could add McWilliams to the mix with the rest of their young defensive backs, such as 2023 first-round pick Deonte Banks, 2022 third-round pick Cor’Dale Flott, 2023 sixth-round pick Tre Hawkins III, and 2024 third-round pick Dru Phillips. Big Blue’s secondary is relying on its youth and adding more high-upside talent to the unit will only increase its potential.