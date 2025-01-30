Giants need to stay away from one extremely risky quarterback prospect

Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are in desperate need of a franchise quarterback, but Alabama’s Jalen Milroe isn’t the answer. While his raw athleticism and electric running ability made him a dynamic weapon in college, his passing inconsistencies and decision-making issues should keep the Giants far away.

Milroe, 22, put up an exciting season for Alabama, but the numbers tell a story of a quarterback who relies far too much on his legs. He completed just 63.3% of his passes on 205 completions, throwing for 16 touchdowns but also racking up 11 interceptions—five of which came in his final three games. His passing mechanics and accuracy leave a lot to be desired, and while he has a strong arm, he struggles to place the ball consistently in tight windows.

Credit: Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Elite Runner, Questionable Passer

If Milroe were entering the NFL as a running back, he’d be one of the most intriguing prospects in the class. He rushed for 879 yards and an eye-popping 20 touchdowns last season, proving he’s one of the most dangerous ball carriers at the position. The issue? He also fumbled 11 times, another sign that his ball security and decision-making need serious work.

NFL teams that run a system similar to the Baltimore Ravens might be able to maximize his rushing ability. Pairing him with a player like Derrick Henry in a heavy RPO-based offense could make sense as a backup, but for a team like the Giants—who need a consistent pocket passer—he’s a disaster waiting to happen.

Concerning Senior Bowl Measurements

Another red flag surfaced at the Senior Bowl, where Milroe measured in with the smallest hands of any quarterback at the event. While hand size might not be a deal-breaker for some teams, it’s historically been an issue for quarterbacks who struggle with accuracy and ball security—both of which are already major weaknesses in Milroe’s game.

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The Giants Need a Passer, Not a Project

The Giants don’t have time to develop a quarterback who is years away from being an NFL-level passer. With head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen under pressure to turn things around quickly, they need a signal-caller who can command an offense from the pocket and make smart decisions under pressure. That makes Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders the only real considerations at No. 3 overall.

Ole Miss’s Jaxson Dart could be a sleeper pick later in the draft, but even he is projected to land somewhere in the back end of the first round. He has the gunslinger mentality that the Giants might find intriguing, but he’s still a more refined passer than Milroe.

New York needs a leader under center who can read defenses, deliver accurate throws, and keep the offense on schedule. Milroe might eventually find success in the right scheme, but that scheme isn’t in New York.