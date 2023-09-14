Giants could start newly-acquired pass rusher in Week 2

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants‘ edge rusher duo could look a little different in their Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, with one recently acquired pass-rusher potentially in line to start.

Boogie Basham, who the Giants acquired from the Buffalo Bills at the end of training camp, could get the start with Azeez Ojulari currently nursing a hamstring injury. The potential for Basham to come in and play in place of Ojulari is very possible.

What could Boogie Basham bring to the Giants’ starting lineup?

Basham, a second-round pick from the Bills in the 2021 NFL Draft, played 15 games as a defensive end last season with Buffalo, recording two sacks and five quarterback hits. He also recorded his first career interception in Week 1 of last season.

For a Giants team that needs every member of their personnel to step up, Basham could provide solid pass rushing that would put serious pressure on the opposing quarterback, an area in which the team struggled in Week 1.

Will Ojulari suit up on Sunday?

The injury bug bit Ojulari hard last season, which is part of why the team acquired Basham in the first place. He missed 10 games with an injury last year, but posted 5.5 sacks in seven games, proving his value if he can stay healthy. Unfortunately, Ojulari is back on the injury report just one week into the 2023 season.

Ojulari was a limited participant in practice on Thursday, so it is still possible for him to play on Sunday. However, if he is unable to play, Basham could be a good reinforcement option and assume the starting position opposite Kayvon Thibodeaux.

