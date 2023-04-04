Giants could snag mid-round running back to support Saquon Barkley

Nov 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Evan Hull (26) runs the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants could look to bolster their running back room with superstar Saquon Barkley possibly playing on the franchise tag in 2023. Barkley, a superstar whose career has been hampered by injuries, had the franchise tag placed on him after failing to reach an agreement on a contract extension with the Giants.

While the Giants hope to extend Barkley ahead of the 2023 season, they could be stuck playing him on the franchise tag this season. In that case, they would be wise to add additional support for Barkley in the backfield. New York has met with running back prospects in the upcoming draft, like Tulane’s Tyjae Sharp. But Evan Hull is an athletic day-three prospect that could also be a low-investment target for Big Blue.

Giants could target mid-round running back to support Saquon Barkley

One running back that the Giants could target in the 2023 NFL Draft is Northwestern’s, Evan Hull. At the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, Hull proved to be one of the most athletically gifted prospects in the draft class, posting a relative athletic score (RAS) of 9.34.

Hull posted an elite Composite Speed Grade on his RAS chart, running a 4.47s 40-yard dash with a 1.53s 10-yard split and a 2.55s 20-yard split. His Composite Explosion Grade was listed as “great” as he posted a 37-inch vertical with a 10′ 3″ broad jump.

Evan Hull squats 515 — and can do this as wellpic.twitter.com/Uj63xHCxqZ — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) August 27, 2022

Hull was a two-year starter during his career at Northwestern. His best season came in 2021 as he rushed for 1,009 yards on 196 attempts (5.1 avg) with seven touchdowns. Hull also added 264 yards on 33 receptions with two touchdowns out of the backfield.

Kyle Crabbs of The Draft Network projects Hull as “a rotational running back in the NFL.” Crabbs says, “There’s little question he can bring value to a professional running back room, as Hull has the mass to run with physicality and the pass-catching skill set to become a reliable third-down back in the pros.”

With Saquon Barkley playing on the franchise tag in 2023, the Giants would be wise to find a rotational back to support their superstar. Hull could fulfill that role as a confident runner that also provides dependability as a receiver on third down.