Giants could sign electric bridge quarterback in 2025 free agency

The New York Giants will be on the hunt for a new quarterback this offseason after cutting six-year starter Daniel Jones during their bye week. Sitting with a 2-10 record, the Giants are likely to take a quarterback near the top of the 2025 NFL Draft. However, they would be wise to add a bridge quarterback in free agency first. One exciting veteran who the Giants expressed interest in last offseason will be available again in 2025.

The Giants expressed interest in signing Jameis Winston last offseason

The Giants had expressed interest in signing QB Jameis Winston this past offseason before the veteran opted to sign a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Giants were among three teams that had expressed preliminary interest in Winston, along with the Tennessee Titans the the Browns. Winston ultimately signed a one-year, $4 million deal with Cleveland.

Could Winston be a top target for the G-Men in 2025?

Winston will be a free agent once again in 2025 and should be among the top quarterbacks available on the open market. Considering New York’s interest in Winston this past offseason, he could make sense as a bridge target next offseason.

He likely won’t come at such a low cost as he did this past offseason, however. Winston has taken over the starting job in Cleveland following a season-ending injury to starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. Winston has made the most of the opportunity, turning things around in Cleveland and leading the Browns to a 2-3 record as the starter behind 1,763 yards and an 11-7 TD-INT ratio.

In his most recent outing, Winston popped off for 497 yards and three touchdowns against an elite Denver Broncos defense in a Week 13 primetime shootout. He did, however, also toss three interceptions, highlighting the double-edged sword that Winston has been throughout his NFL career. Winston has a 152-106 TD-INT ratio in his 103 career games.

That aggression is something missing from the Giants’ offense, though. Sure, he might throw a bunch of picks. But Winston also throws a bunch of touchdowns — something New York has struggled to do all year.

He might not be a long-term solution to the quarterback position, but Winston might be the perfect bridge to a rookie. The 30-year-old former first-overall pick is an excellent locker room leader and is still playing at a solid level in his 10th season. The Giants will need to bring in a veteran signal-caller this offseason and Winston could be atop the target list.