Giants land ‘quarterback of the future’ in latest 2025 mock draft

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Daniel Jones is out. Now who is stepping in?

The New York Giants will be in the market for a new franchise quarterback this offseason after finally ending the Daniel Jones Era. Big Blue is in contention for a top-three draft pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft which is where they will likely find their next quarterback.

In the latest three-round mock draft from Pro Football Focus, the Giants landed their “quarterback of the future” with the No. 3 overall pick, ushering in a new era of Giants football.

Giants take Cam Ward in latest PFF mock draft

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

PFF’s Trevor Sikkema recently published a three-round 2025 mock draft, making the selections for all 32 NFL teams. For the Giants, he had quarterback on his mind, selecting Miami signal-caller Cam Ward with the third-overall pick:

“The Giants land their quarterback of the future: Ward does come with some concerns, as his turnover-worthy play percentage has been high throughout his five seasons as a starter — though his 2.6% mark in 2024 marks the lowest of his career. However, he also has a knack for delivering big-time throws and the talent to execute them. For the Giants, Ward offers a higher passing ceiling than they’ve had since Eli Manning’s tenure,” Sikkema wrote.

Ward just wrapped up a spectacular junior season in which he led Miami to a 10-2 record behind 4,123 passing yards and a nation-leading 26 passing touchdowns. His 171.1 passer rating led the ACC and he threw only seven interceptions in the campaign.

After transferring from Washington State this spring, Ward stepped in and immediately transformed Miami into a top contender. He now has three years of starting experience under his belt and has exhibited pro-level talent on film. Ward has a strong arm, poise in the pocket, and the ability to make plays off script — a valuable trait, even if it sometimes leads to head-scratching turnovers.

The biggest knock on Cam Ward is his tendency to play hero ball. But the New York Giants need a hero. Ward could be their Superman.

Giants also address two other major needs in this mock draft

In addition to Ward, the Giants addressed two other major positions of need in this three-round mock draft.

In the second round, Sikkema had the G-Men taking Iowa State cornerback Darien Porter. Cornerback is one of the biggest weaknesses in New York’s lineup right now as 2023 first-round pick Deonte Banks has struggled immensely to develop into a consistent and quality starter. Opposite Banks has been a revolving door, too, making Porter a solid selection. The 6-foot-2 cover man currently ranks No. 47 overall on PFF’s Top 250 Big Board.

Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

The Giants went back to addressing the offense in Round 3 of this mock draft, taking TCU wide receiver Jack Bech. The 6-foot-2 wideout put up 1,034 receiving yards and seven touchdowns as a senior this season. He suffered a knee injury in the final game of the campaign, however, his recovery timetable should have him healthy well in time for his rookie season in the NFL.

With this mock draft, the Giants improved on both sides of the ball, brightening their future and strengthening their roster. Finding a franchise quarterback will be Big Blue’s top priority, but adding some talent around that quarterback will be the key to finding sustained success.