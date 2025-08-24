Giants could revisit adding former Bills star receiver

The New York Giants enter cutdown week still uncertain about who will survive the wide receiver competition behind their primary starters.

Several undrafted free agents, including Beaux Collins and Lil’Jordan Humphrey, continue to battle for valuable roster spots heading into Week 1.

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Jalin Hyatt’s roster security no longer guaranteed

Third-year receiver Jalin Hyatt, once viewed as a developmental gem, may not be the roster lock many assumed.

Hyatt disappointed in his lone preseason appearance, dropping multiple passes and fueling concerns about his consistency at the NFL level.

Still, his odds of sticking remain strong since the Giants invested significant draft capital and Russell Wilson has mentored him closely.

Wilson’s belief in Hyatt provides some cushion, but the Giants cannot afford wasted spots in such a crowded receiver room.

Veteran experience could stabilize the unit

With questions surrounding their depth, the Giants may look outside for a stabilizing presence, and Gabe Davis is a logical candidate, Art Stapleton of NJ.com suggested on X.

Davis, 26, spent last year with the Jacksonville Jaguars before tearing his MCL and receiving a failed physical designation.

That injury led to his release, but he is now available and could be signed for a low-cost prove-it deal.

More importantly, Davis has strong ties to general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll from their time in Buffalo.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Why Davis could make sense for New York

Davis’ familiarity with Daboll’s system means he could quickly learn the playbook and provide reliable depth in short order.

Even last season, despite limited action, he hauled in 20 receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns in Jacksonville.

While not the explosive weapon he once projected to be, Davis still offers size, strength, and situational red-zone value.

Adding him wouldn’t just be about numbers; it would bring stability to a position still searching for reliable contributors.

Balancing youth and experience

The Giants must balance developing young players like Hyatt, Collins, and Humphrey while ensuring depth doesn’t evaporate with one injury.

That’s where Davis’ presence could serve as insurance, giving the offense a steady veteran who can complement emerging talent.

The franchise has been burned before by banking too heavily on unproven receivers, and this year’s decisions carry real weight.

Daboll and Schoen know experience matters, especially in a season where Russell Wilson’s success depends on consistent, dependable weapons.