Giants could reunite free agent cornerback with new defensive coordinator this offseason

The New York Giants finally hired their next defensive coordinator on Monday evening after an exhaustive, multi-week search to find Wink Martindale’s successor. Former Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen will now hold the same position with the Giants in 2024 and hopefully well beyond this season.

In order to get the most out of Bowen’s defense, New York will need to add talent to the unit — particularly in the secondary. Veteran CB Adoree’ Jackson is an impending free agent, unlikely to receive an extension this offseason. This leaves CB Deonte Banks entering his second season as the team’s top cover man and a thin group of corners behind him.

The Giants need to add cornerback depth in free agency this offseason. They could aim to reunite a former Titans cornerback with Bowen as Sean Murphy-Bunting is an unrestricted free agent this offseason who could potentially be signed to start opposite of Banks this season.

What could the Giants get from Sean Murphy-Bunting?

Murphy-Bunting is a 26-year-old cornerback who began his career as a second-round pick with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in 2019. He developed into an adequate starter in the first four seasons of his career, but his market didn’t materialize much last offseason. Murphy-Bunting signed a one-year, $3.5 million prove-it deal with the Titans last offseason.

Murphy-Bunting turned into a critical member of the Titans’ defense last season. He totaled 57 combined tackles, three tackles for loss, eight passes defended, and snagged two interceptions in 14 starts in 2023 as one of the Titans’ two starting perimeter cornerbacks.

Bowen entrusted Murphy-Bunting to cover the opposing team’s top wide receivers as the Titans’ primary cornerback. This level of trust between Bowen and Murphy-Bunting could make him an attractive option for the Giants in free agency.

Sean Murphy-Bunting you have my attention pic.twitter.com/PmgmN2F72e — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) September 19, 2023

Can the Giants afford to sign Murphy-Bunting?

The Giants have young talent in their secondary, but adding a veteran player like Murphy-Bunting would be beneficial. They need more experience in their secondary and Murphy-Bunting could fit the bill at an inexpensive price.

According to Spotrac, Murphy-Bunting has a projected market value of only $6.7 million in average annual salary. He’s projected to land a two-year, $13.5 million contract in free agency this offseason — an affordable price point for the Giants.

Furthermore, considering Murphy-Bunting’s last contract came in at only $3.5 million, there’s a chance he could be had at a price closer to that figure than the projected $6.7 million salary. Signing Murphy-Bunting could bring some continuity to Bowen’s defense with the Giants and add a reliable veteran presence to the secondary. Considering the affordability of Murphy-Bunting’s talents, he should be a player on the Giants’ radar this offseason.