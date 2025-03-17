Giants could pull off a genuis draft day move to land star prospect and quarterback

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Joe Schoen is walking a fine line as he looks to position the New York Giants for both immediate success in 2025 and long-term stability. The team has been aggressive in pursuing a veteran quarterback, with Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson both being options.

However, the Giants’ decision at quarterback in free agency could directly impact how they approach the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Finding the Right Fit at Quarterback

At this point, the consensus is that the Giants will select a quarterback at third overall, but the situation remains fluid. Miami’s Cam Ward is expected to be the first overall pick by the Tennessee Titans, which leaves the Giants in an interesting spot. If Schoen believes there’s no quarterback worthy of taking that high, he may pivot to selecting the best player available while still addressing the quarterback position later in the draft.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Travis Hunter: The Ultimate Wild Card

If the Giants decide to go for a generational talent instead of reaching for a quarterback at No. 3, Colorado’s Travis Hunter becomes an intriguing option. Hunter is arguably the best pure football player in this draft, a two-way star who excels at both wide receiver and cornerback.

Last season, he racked up 1,258 receiving yards, 15 touchdowns, and caught an incredible 79.3% of his targets. That’s without even mentioning his ability as a lockdown defensive back. If Schoen wants to secure an elite, game-changing player regardless of position, Hunter is the kind of talent that forces a front office to rethink their draft strategy.

The Plan to Trade Back Into the First Round

If the Giants opt to take Hunter at No. 3, they’ll need to get creative in securing their quarterback of the future. One possibility is trading back into the mid-20s to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Dart, 21, has all the physical tools to succeed in the NFL. He threw for 4,276 yards, 29 touchdowns, and just six interceptions last season, showcasing his ability to push the ball downfield while limiting mistakes. His mechanics need some refining, but with the right coaching and a year to develop behind a veteran starter, he has the potential to be a franchise quarterback.

The Giants currently own the 34th overall pick in the second round and recently received a compensatory selection at No. 99. To move back into the first round, they could package the No. 34 pick, the No. 99 pick, and their 2026 second-rounder to a team looking to stockpile future assets.

Potential Trade Partners

Teams in the mid-to-late 20s like the Los Angeles Chargers, Green Bay Packers, or even the Minnesota Vikings could be interested in moving down in exchange for additional 2026 draft capital. This year’s class isn’t considered as deep as next year’s, so teams may prefer to stockpile picks for what is expected to be a stronger draft in 2026.

Additionally, if the Giants struggle in 2025 due to a tough schedule, that second-rounder in 2026 could carry even more value. For a competitive team, accumulating future picks while still securing talent in the first round could be an appealing trade-off.

A High-Risk, High-Reward Strategy

If the Giants execute this plan, they could land a generational talent like Hunter at No. 3 while still grabbing a potential franchise quarterback in Dart. This approach allows them to stay competitive in 2025 with a veteran quarterback while keeping their first-round pick in 2026, ensuring they have flexibility moving forward.

While this scenario requires a bit of luck, it’s an option that could give the Giants the best of both worlds—immediate impact talent and a long-term solution under center.