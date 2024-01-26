Giants could pair this draft prospect with Kayvon Thibodeaux to create an elite pass-rushing duo

Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants’ defense was plagued by inconsistency in the pass-rushing department this season. Some weeks, second-year pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux would look like a rising superstar. Others, he would look like a ghost on the field.

Compounding the issue, opposite of Thibodeaux, the production was minimal. Azeez Ojulari spent most of the season out of the lineup with injuries and veteran Jihad Ward is more of a run-stuffing edge rusher than a pass-rusher.

The Giants need to address their need on the edge this offseason. In the 2024 NFL Draft, they could target an exciting prospect in the second round to pair with Thibodeaux, potentially creating an elite pass-rushing duo.

The Giants need to target Chop Robinson in the 2nd round

Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson needs to be a priority target for the Giants at the top of the second round. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound EDGE is a projected second-round pick but has enough talent to be considered a first-round talent by draft evaluators. If he falls into Round 2, Big Blue should jump at the chance to pair Robinson with Thibodeaux.

The Giants hold the 39th overall pick in the draft (the seventh pick in the second round). Robinson could be among the top prospects on the board when New York is on the clock with that selection and he could fill a huge need on their defense.

Robinson’s production wasn’t elite during his collegiate career (11.5 sacks in three seasons), but he has all of the tools and traits to develop into an elite pass-rusher at the next level:

Robinson is the most twitched-up pass-rusher in the 2024 class. He’s still developing his pass-rush profile in terms of moves and counters, but his first-step explosiveness and speed-to-power abilities are rare. Those alone make him a first-round target. Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus

According to Pro Football Focus, Robinson led the Big Ten in 2023 with a 20.8% pass rush win rate. His 92.3 Pass Rush Grade last season was also the best in the Big Ten.

As a sophomore in 2022, he racked up 5.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 48 pressures, and 34 hurries in 12 games. In 2023, he played in only 10 games, but still totaled four sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, 26 pressures, and 18 hurries.

EDGE 'Chop' Robinson



Ultra-explosive, powerful, fast and capable of crazy flashes. Chop's potential as an EDGE may well be one of the highest of the class.

Raw talent, ++ athleticism, boundless activity, all in a very young prospect and at a star position



1st Rnd Talent? pic.twitter.com/qpQx8S5xMc — Rayane M (@RayaneScout) January 22, 2024

Robinson has a rare blend of size, speed, and power that will make him a coveted prospect in April. A good coach will refine his skillset, take his tools, and turn Robinson into a disruptive defensive playmaker at the next level.

With the New York Giants, Robinson could play second fiddle to Thibodeaux as he develops and grows into his own as an edge rusher in the NFL. Once he starts to develop, Robinson could create a monster pass-rushing pairing with Thibodeaux to give the Giants a dynamic defensive front for the next several years.