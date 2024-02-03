Giants could make a big pass-rush splash in free agency

The New York Giants‘ defense faced its share of challenges throughout the 2023 season, not least because of an offense that often failed to fire on all cylinders.

Despite Kayvon Thibodeaux’s achievement of double-digit sacks in his sophomore year, the Giants’ pass rush often lacked the consistency needed to dominate games within Wink Martindale’s defensive scheme.

As the search for a new defensive coordinator continues, enhancing the edge rusher position remains a clear priority for the team, with the free agency market presenting some viable solutions.

Bryce Huff: A Potential Acquisition

Among the potential targets, Bryce Huff stands out as an intriguing option.

The former undrafted free agent from the Jets made a notable impact in the previous season, amassing 67 pressures, including 10 sacks, from 481 total snaps. His performance, characterized by a career-best 6.3% missed tackle rate, demonstrates significant improvement and the kind of raw pass-rushing talent the Giants desperately need.

While Huff’s run defense may show room for improvement, his prowess in pressuring the quarterback could offer the Giants the boost they require on the edge. The critical question, however, revolves around Huff’s market value and whether the Giants can accommodate his signing within their budget constraints.

Navigating the Giants’ Financial Constraints and Exploring Other Options

With an estimated $21.8 million in salary cap space available for the upcoming off-season, the Giants face the challenge of judiciously allocating their resources.

Possible contract restructures for key players such as Andrew Thomas and Dexter Lawrence could free up additional cap space, providing some leeway for strategic signings.

The Giants’ needs extend beyond just the edge rusher position, with potential vacancies to fill should they part ways with key figures like Saquon Barkley or Xavier McKinney.

The market for pass rushers is rich with talent, including names like Danielle Hunter, Yannick Ngakoue, and Za’Darius Smith, offering the Giants several paths to bolster their defensive front. Securing a high-impact edge rusher to complement Thibodeaux could alleviate some of the pressure on their promising young talent and reshape the Giants’ defensive outlook for the better.