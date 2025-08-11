Giants could lose fan-favorite quarterback during roster cuts

The New York Giants saw all four of their quarterbacks perform well in Saturday’s 34–25 preseason win over the Buffalo Bills.

Rookie Jaxson Dart led the way, completing 12 of 19 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown in an efficient debut.

His poise under pressure and willingness to push the ball downfield gave the offense an energy that was hard to miss.

Fourth-string quarterback Tommy DeVito also impressed, going 10-for-14 for 73 yards and a touchdown in limited second-half action.

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

DeVito’s uphill climb in a crowded QB room

Despite his performance, DeVito faces long odds of making the 53-man roster given the team’s depth at quarterback.

The Giants already have Russell Wilson penciled in as the starter, with Jameis Winston and Dart solidifying the depth chart.

Carrying four quarterbacks is highly unlikely, meaning DeVito’s realistic path would be a practice squad role.

Otherwise, another team could scoop him up as a primary backup, especially given his experience and accuracy.

Remembering DeVito’s unexpected 2023 impact

DeVito’s most memorable run came in 2023 when he led a three-game winning streak during a lost Giants season.

That surge arguably cost New York a chance at drafting LSU star Jayden Daniels, their rumored top quarterback target.

Instead, the Giants pivoted and selected wide receiver Malik Nabers — a decision that could still pay off handsomely.

DeVito played only two games last season, completing 31 passes for 257 yards with an impressive 70.5% completion rate.

Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Strong play may still not be enough

DeVito’s preseason showing proves he belongs in the league, but New York’s roster construction works against him.

Even flawless execution in August doesn’t guarantee a job when roster spots are at a premium in other position groups.

The Giants are deep at skill positions, and carrying an extra quarterback could mean sacrificing depth elsewhere.

For DeVito, that means every snap is essentially a job audition — if not for the Giants, then for another team.

The reality of NFL roster decisions

Sometimes, a player’s fate has little to do with performance and everything to do with timing and numbers.

DeVito may be a victim of both, stuck behind established veterans and a promising rookie the team is invested in.

His future with the Giants might be closing, but his strong preseason tape could open a door somewhere else.