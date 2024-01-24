Giants could lose important talent evaluator with Chargers showing interest

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants are in a critical phase of roster improvement and team revitalization this off-season. However, they face the possibility of losing one of their key talent evaluators, which could impact their rebuilding efforts.

Potential Departure of Brandon Brown

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network has reported that the Los Angeles Chargers are considering the Giants’ assistant general manager, Brandon Brown, for their general manager position.

This potential move comes as the Chargers are nearing the appointment of Jim Harbaugh as their new head coach. Brown, known for his sharp eye for draft talent and his contributions to the Giants’ quality free-agent acquisitions, would be a significant loss for the Giants’ front-office operations.

Despite the potential setback, the Giants would receive two third-round draft picks as compensation for Brown’s departure.

The loss of Brown could notably impact the Giants’ proficiency in talent evaluation and drafting, areas that have seen considerable improvement over the past two years. His departure could lead to a shift in the team’s approach to talent acquisition and development.

Giants’ Response to Potential Change

In response to Brown’s possible exit, General Manager Joe Schoen faces the challenge of filling this critical role within his staff. One potential internal candidate for promotion is Ryan Cowden, who currently serves as an executive advisor to Schoen. This move could help maintain continuity in the Giants’ front office strategy and mitigate the impact of losing a key figure like Brown.

Overall, while the potential departure of Brandon Brown presents a challenge for the Giants, the organization has options to adapt and continue its efforts to enhance the team’s competitiveness in the upcoming seasons.