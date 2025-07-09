Giants could hand out a solid multi-year deal to home-grown defender

The New York Giants poured serious cash and draft capital into their defense this offseason, determined to add leadership and experience to a group on the rise.

But now, they face a looming decision on one of their most promising homegrown pieces — 25-year-old linebacker Micah McFadden.

Holding this unit together could be the secret sauce that keeps their defense competitive for years.

Micah McFadden is quietly becoming indispensable in New York

Micah McFadden isn’t exactly a household name, yet he’s forced his way into the Giants’ future plans with steady, hard-nosed play.

Last season, McFadden logged 668 defensive snaps, finishing with 75 tackles despite a 13.7% missed tackle rate that he needs to trim down.

He also allowed 298 yards in coverage, surrendering a single touchdown while breaking up one pass.

Those might not jump off the stat sheet, but he’s been dependable enough for the Giants to consider locking him in long term.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bleacher Report sees McFadden as a clear extension candidate

Recently, Bleacher Report highlighted McFadden as someone the Giants should prioritize with a multi-year extension to stabilize their linebacker core.

“Micah McFadden is far from a household name, though he’s worked his way into a full-time starting role,” they wrote.

“The New York Giants should give him a multiyear extension in the near future.”

That kind of outside endorsement matters, especially as New York tries to avoid seeing another young player blossom elsewhere.

What a new deal might look like for McFadden in 2025

If McFadden puts together another strong season, it’s easy to imagine general manager Joe Schoen offering a reasonable extension.

A three-year, $18 million deal with roughly half guaranteed seems to be the sweet spot, paying McFadden around $6 million per season.

That number gives the Giants cost certainty while rewarding a player who’s grown into a starter without breaking the bank.

It also helps keep their linebacker unit intact alongside Bobby Okereke, who’s under contract through 2026.

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Chemistry and continuity can be priceless for a defense

There’s real value in letting players develop chemistry over multiple seasons, especially at linebacker where trust is everything.

Much like a great jazz band needs to anticipate each note, a defense thrives when its players know how the guy next to them thinks.

Keeping McFadden and Okereke together gives the Giants that kind of continuity, something you can’t always buy in free agency.

Why 2025 will be a proving ground for McFadden’s next paycheck

Of course, McFadden’s performance this season will decide just how eager the Giants are to hand over a multi-year deal.

He’ll need to tighten up his tackling and show he can stay consistent in coverage, proving last year wasn’t a fluke.

Still, given how he’s carved out a meaningful role already, betting on him feels smarter than starting over with another unknown.