Giants could grab Chiefs roster casualty to round out receiver room

The New York Giants didn’t overhaul their receiving corps this offseason, opting instead to double down on familiarity and continuity.

That strategy included handing Darius Slayton a three-year extension while leaving most of the depth chart unchanged.

But with training camp looming, it wouldn’t hurt to inject some upside into the back end of the wide receiver room.

One intriguing option just hit the market — former Kansas City Chiefs wideout Justyn Ross, who requested his release this week.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs granted Ross’s request, ending an unfulfilled tenure in Kansas City.

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ross brings untapped potential, if not proven production

Over the last two seasons, Justyn Ross totaled just 12 targets, catching six passes for 53 yards with zero touchdowns.

The lack of production suggests he was buried on the depth chart, but context matters when evaluating his brief career.

Kansas City’s offense is notoriously hard to crack, especially with Patrick Mahomes relying heavily on tight ends and freak athletes.

Ross was often the odd man out, and recurring injuries certainly didn’t help his chances of carving out a consistent role.

Still, the 25-year-old wideout was once viewed as a future star while playing at Clemson before medical setbacks derailed his momentum.

Giants have room for a low-risk, high-upside addition

At this stage, the Giants’ receiver group is full of uncertainty beyond Malik Nabers, Slayton, and Wan’Dale Robinson.

That creates a perfect scenario for a player like Ross to enter camp with something to prove and reps to earn.

He’s still young, still athletic, and now extremely motivated to reboot his career on a team that can offer a clearer path.

If nothing else, Ross could push the bottom of the roster and help raise the overall competition level this summer.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A fresh start could revive Ross’s career trajectory

There’s something to be said for a clean slate — especially for a player with Ross’s combination of talent and past hype.

At Clemson, he looked like a future first-rounder before a neck injury sent his career spiraling in an unexpected direction.

It’s like watching a luxury car get into a car accident just as it leaves the dealership — everything was perfect until a driver from New Jersey got distracted (I’m joking…).

The Chiefs gave Ross a chance, but their roster depth and Super Bowl expectations didn’t offer room for development.

A team like the Giants, with fewer established pass-catchers, might offer the flexibility and patience Ross never had.

Giants would lose nothing and might gain a spark

Signing Justyn Ross wouldn’t require guaranteed money or major snaps — just a camp invite and a chance to compete.

For a team looking to find any offensive edge, a player with pedigree and hunger is worth a closer look.

If Ross stays healthy and shows flashes in camp, he could become more than just a body on the depth chart.

And if he doesn’t? The Giants move on, no harm done — but at least they explored every angle to improve a thin position.