Giants could get dynamic 2nd year WR back earlier than expected

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) scores a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Nfl Ny Giants Vs Ravens

As the New York Giants prepare to take on the Detroit Lions in a joint practice on Tuesday, leading up to their first preseason game on August 11, anticipation builds around the shaping of their wide receiver unit. One standout name is the promising second-year pass catcher, Wan’Dale Robinson, whose return to the field is highly awaited.

Robinson’s Resurgence: Recovery from Injury

Robinson, who tore his ACL last year during his rookie season against the Detroit Lions in Week 11, was having his best game before the injury. He had hauled in nine catches from 13 targets for a 69.2% reception rate, including 100 yards and 11.1 yards per reception. His season totals reached 227 yards and one touchdown, despite dealing with an MCL sprain and subsequently being sidelined for the rest of the campaign.

Initially, the Giants expected Robinson to be on the PUP list heading into the preseason, possibly missing several weeks of the regular season. However, his recovery is progressing so well that rumors suggest he could return sooner, significantly boosting the slot position for Big Blue.

“He’ll probably be returning to practice here in a week or so,” said general manager Joe Schoen during an appearance on The Zach Gelb Show. “We’re excited about him.”

Versatile Slot Options for the Giants: Building a Dynamic Lineup

The Giants have a wealth of slot options this year, including Sterling Shepard, Parris Campbell, Jalin Hyatt, Cole Beasley, Jamison Crowder, and Robinson.

At this stage, they may choose to retain only three or four players, likely opting for Campbell, Shepard, Robinson, and potentially Beasley, given his familiarity with Brian Daboll’s offensive system. However, the flexible Hyatt, who has already trained with the first team during training camp, is expected to make a significant impact in his rookie season.

The Impact of Wan’Dale Robinson: Agility and Speed

Don’t underestimate the influence Robinson can have on the team. Known for his agility and after-catch abilities, he is well-suited to benefit from shorter route concepts, particularly with the addition of physical players like newly acquired TE Darren Waller. With speed on the outside and increased physicality in the team’s approach, Robinson is poised to thrive.

The coaching staff’s confidence in Robinson’s potential makes it clear that he is expected to be an impact player for Big Blue in 2023. By establishing a more layered offensive strategy, players like Robinson should directly benefit, opening up more opportunities in the passing game.

In conclusion, as the Giants round out their wide receiver unit, Robinson’s return is a highly anticipated event that could significantly elevate the team’s offensive capabilities. His agility, speed, and potential make him a crucial piece in the Giants’ offense.