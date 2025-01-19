Giants could form elite wide receiver duo with 2nd-round draft pick

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Malik Nabers is the superstar headlining the New York Giants’ offense entering the 2025 offseason. Getting their top playmaker a competent quarterback is priority No. 1, however, adding more skill position players to the lineup will also be important for the Giants as they aim to fix their offense which ranked 31st in the NFL with 16.1 points per game.

In the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, the Giants will be on the hunt for a franchise quarterback. If they manage to land one in the first round, they could pair their new signal-caller with a rookie playmaker to hopefully spark an explosive offense this season.

Giants could target Ole Miss WR Tre Harris in Round 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft

The Giants hold the No. 34 overall pick in the draft, the second selection of Round 2. With that pick, they could add another playmaker to the lineup with Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris being among the most enticing options.

Harris was one of the best wide receivers in the SEC in 2024, totaling 60 receptions for 1,030 yards and seven touchdowns across eight games. He transferred to Ole Miss in 2023 after a breakout sophomore season with Louisiana Tech in 2022 that saw him grab 65 receptions for 935 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Despite transferring to play in a tougher conference, Harris continued his upward trajectory, developing into a better player each year. He is now projected as a second-round pick in April’s draft, though, his draft stock varies. While he could be taken in Round 2, some mock drafts have Harris going at the back of the first round, while others have him going much later on Day 3.

The NFL Scouting Combine will be crucial for Harris as he aims to solidify his draft stock. With a strong weekend in Indianapolis, Harris could become a top option at the beginning of the second round for the Giants.

Harris is a 6-foot-2, 210-pound outside receiver who possesses physicality at the catch point. The Draft Network’s Keith Sanchez describes Harris as a playmaker who will use his frame to “physically dominate defenders” at the catch point. He has a wide catch radius and strong hands with underrated route-running skills. With some refinement, Harris could be a tremendous addition to an NFL offense.

Harris has a connection to Malik Nabers

Harris is a Louisiana native who actually played quarterback in high school — where Malik Nabers was one of his top targets. That’s right, Nabers caught touchdown passes from Harris years ago. The two could be reunited in the Big Apple if the G-Men add the Ole Miss playmaker through the draft.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Nabers is the leading man in the Giants’ offense following a historic, record-breaking rookie season in which he totaled 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. Already having a rapport with Harris, Nabers could help the rookie quickly integrate into the offense.

Adding a playmaker opposite Nabers will not only take pressure off the Giants playmaker but also open up the offense for a more dynamic attack. Nabers could see fewer double teams with defenses needing to account for Harris’s deep speed over the top. Defenses might load the box less as well, leading to easier rushing lanes for Tyrone Tracy Jr.

The Giants need to make their offense as quarterback-friendly as possible. Drafting a wide receiver in April will help accomplish that mission. Harris was one of the best receivers in the SEC this past season and could be a sleeper for Big Blue to consider in the draft.