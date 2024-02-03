Giants could draft the ‘next Odell Beckham Jr.’ with No. 6 overall pick

Matthew Dobbins-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have been a popular landing spot in mock drafts for LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers. Holding the No. 6 pick in the draft, the G-Men might be out of range for the class’s top quarterback prospects. But they could still land Nabers, one of the class’s top wide receivers.

Could the Giants draft the next OBJ in Malik Nabers?

Chat Sports has called Nabers “the next Odell Beckham Jr.,” a name familiar to Giants fans. And speaking of Beckham, the Giants haven’t had a 1,000-yard receiver since OBJ passed that threshold all the way back in 2018. Nabers could be the one to put that drought to an end.

In 2023, Nabers hauled in 89 receptions for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior for LSU. It was his second consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season after he racked up 1,017 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore in 2022.

Nabers is listed as a 6-foot, 190-pound wideout and is described as the “complete package of explosiveness, acceleration, and strength” by The Draft Network’s Keith Sanchez. He has been frequently selected by the Giants in recent mock drafts by some of the top analysts.

Nabers has been the favorite Giants mock draft selection

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Media had the G-Men taking the dynamic LSU wideout, saying “Nabers is the most explosive wideout in the draft.”

“I keep coming back to getting (Daniel) Jones more help, as he has never played with a true No. 1 wide receiver,” ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. wrote in his mock draft. “Nabers could be that.”

Eric Edholm of NFL.com said Nabers would give head coach Brian Daboll “a cross between, say, Stefon Diggs and DJ Moore as his top wideout.”

Of the top wide receivers in this year’s class, Nabers might just be the most explosive and refined route-runner. His ability to create separation and get open at every level is an invaluable trait that could transform the Giants’ offense. If the Giants are unable to take the quarterback they desire in the first round, Nabers might just be the next-best option.