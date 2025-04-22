Giants could draft perfect stash-and-see quarterback in the 3rd round

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants may be in the quarterback market, but they don’t necessarily have to swing for the fences at third overall. With a roster still in need of immediate contributors and a coaching staff trying to save its job, the best strategy might be to load up on impact players early and find a developmental quarterback later.

That’s where Ohio State’s Will Howard enters the picture.

The Street Encounter That Sparked a Spark

According to Art Stapleton of NJ.com, Giants head coach Brian Daboll bumped into Howard in an impromptu moment outside the NFL Combine, watching the 6’4″, 235-pound passer casually practice his deep ball.

That’s the kind of interaction that sticks with a coach like Daboll—known for his eye for quarterback talent and willingness to mold raw potential.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

And Howard has the foundation to make that gamble worth the wait.

National Champion With Legit Downfield Talent

Howard just led the Ohio State Buckeyes to a national championship. He finished the 2024 season with 4,003 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while completing 72.8% of his passes. His adjusted completion rate climbed to 79.6%, and he posted a modest 3.1% turnover-worthy play rate.

Howard excels pushing the ball downfield—completing 57.4% of his deep throws (20+ yards), racking up 930 yards, eight touchdowns, and just two interceptions. His willingness to take vertical shots aligns perfectly with Daboll’s aggressive tendencies.

What Needs Work—and Why the Giants Can Fix It

While Howard is impressive deep, he can get into trouble in the intermediate range. He completed 65.3% of his passes between 10–19 yards, but that came with five interceptions. He often relied on one side of the field, occasionally missing secondary reads and showing inconsistent footwork in tight windows.

Still, with the right coaching and a year to sit behind Russell Wilson, he could iron those wrinkles out. Daboll has a history of building quarterbacks from the ground up, and Howard’s toolset gives him plenty to work with—especially considering he brings functional athleticism to the position.

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Howard rushed for 328 yards and seven touchdowns last season, showing toughness and a willingness to extend plays with his legs. He’s not a burner, but he’s mobile enough to add another dimension to an offense.

A Value Stash With Future Upside

If the Giants take a player like Abdul Carter or a top wide receiver in the first round and add another starter in the second, they could look to stash a quarterback like Howard in the third. It’s a low-risk, high-upside play that doesn’t prevent them from drafting another quarterback in 2026 if necessary.

Howard may not be the most polished passer in the class, but he’s battle-tested, confident, and checks a lot of boxes. If you’re looking for a quarterback with the size, toughness, and deep ball to make plays in the NFL—with the patience to let him develop—he could be the perfect fit for what the Giants need right now.