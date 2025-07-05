Giants could bring back pass-rush legend to finish his career

There’s something beautifully human about wanting to end where you began — a full-circle moment that makes the grind worth it.

For former New York Giants star Jason Pierre-Paul, the idea of suiting up again in blue feels like chasing that perfect last dance.

At 36, JPP might be past his prime, but his heart clearly isn’t ready to leave the field just yet.

Giants already loaded at edge rusher, but JPP wants one more ride

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Pierre-Paul is eyeing a return, hoping the Giants give him a shot in training camp.

The Giants aren’t exactly hurting for edge help right now, with Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux headlining the pass rush.

They’ve also got rookie Abdul Carter waiting to explode, plus solid rotational depth.

Adding JPP would be more about nostalgia and leadership than sacks at this stage.

Credit: TYSON TRISH / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The long road since his dominant Buccaneers season

It’s been a while since Pierre-Paul was a true force off the edge.

Back in 2020 with Tampa Bay, he posted 65 pressures, 13 sacks and 39 tackles — numbers that reminded everyone of his old Giants days.

Since then, he’s managed only four sacks in each of the next two seasons, followed by a ghost year where he played just 22 snaps in 2023.

He sat out all of last season, but sometimes stepping away rekindles the fire.

Pierre-Paul still believes he has something left

When talking to Jordan Raanan, JPP made it clear how much returning to New York would mean.

“I think that’ll be dope. Tremendous,” Pierre-Paul said about a potential Giants reunion.

“To go back somewhere where my career started … the fans know me and know the type of player that I am.”

There’s something raw and endearing about his confidence even now.

“I’ll always be that type of player and just give ’em everything I got, which I know it’ll be more than enough.”

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Could JPP realistically make the Giants’ roster?

Let’s be honest — this isn’t 2011, and Pierre-Paul isn’t the athletic marvel who once blew up offensive lines like a wrecking ball.

If he signs, he’d be more of a camp body or veteran locker room voice, pushing young guys while trying to snag a final roster spot.

Still, there’s undeniable value in bringing in someone who knows what it means to win under the bright lights at MetLife Stadium.

It could be like adding that old war general who’s seen every battle — even if he’s not the frontline force anymore.

Giants must balance sentiment with smart roster building

General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll will have to decide if a nostalgic move makes sense in the middle of a youth movement.

For now, JPP seems ready and willing, and watching him chase one last shot with the Giants could be a story worth rooting for.