Giants could be without 2 key starters against Eagles in Week 7

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have been getting bit by the injury bug in recent weeks. Wide receiver Malik Nabers (concussion), running back Devin Singletary (groin), and edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux (wrist surgery) all missed Week 6 against the Cincinnati Bengals, and now they could be without two more key starters in Week 7 against the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Giants’ star Andrew Thomas is dealing with a foot injury

Credit: Kevin Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Giants’ All-Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas suffered a foot injury towards the end of Sunday’s game and was noticeably less effective lined up against Bengals star Trey Hendrickson. He told reporters after the game that he would undergo imaging this week to determine the severity of the injury.

“Something’s sore, I don’t know exactly what it is, so we’ll see what they say,” Thomas said (h/t SNY).

As of now, there is no update from head coach Brian Daboll on what the MRI showed. More will be known later this week, but they now have to prepare for possibly playing without their star left tackle for the foreseeable future.

Unlike last season, the Giants have had the luxury of every starter on the offensive line play in each of the first six games this season. The group has improved significantly this year, allowing just five sacks in 244 pass-blocking snaps, per PFF.

Thomas has been very effective in both run-blocking and pass-blocking this season, and owns an overall PFF grade of 75.4. If he is unable to suit up against the Eagles in Week 7, it will be a tremendous loss for the offensive line, and his absence could lead to increased pocket pressure for quarterback Daniel Jones.

Brian Burns has been playing through a groin injury

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Giants’ pass-rusher Brian Burns has been playing through a groin injury in recent weeks, which was clearly hobbling him as he was seen limping towards the end of Sunday’s game against Cincinnati.

Despite that, Burns still had a tremendous impact in the game, recording four pressures, two tackles for a loss, and a sack. With Thibodeaux now on injured reserve after undergoing wrist surgery this week, Burns will become a more important piece from now until at least the bye week, but the question now becomes is it worth playing through a groin injury?

The Giants must consider Burns’ long-term health

The Giants’ 2-4 start to the season indicates the desperation they are now facing with the mounting injuries. With a tough schedule ahead of them as well, the Giants will need to consider Burns’ long-term health when making the decision to let him play through an injury.

Burns signed a five-year, $141 million contract with New York following the trade in the offseason, so the last thing they want is for this groin issue to linger for the remainder of this season and become a recurring problem in future seasons. Ultimately, giving him a week of rest could be the smarter move, especially with him needing to exert more energy with Thibodeaux being out.

As of now, there is no update on his status for Week 7, but there is a chance that the Giants will need without their elite pass-rusher if he is deemed unfit to play against Philadelphia.