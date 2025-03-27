Giants could be preparing a ‘package’ to land 1st overall pick

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

With the 2025 NFL Draft just weeks away, the New York Giants are quietly becoming one of the most unpredictable teams in the top five. What started as a franchise in need of a quarterback could turn into one of the biggest movers come draft night.

And the buzz around Cam Ward might just be too loud to ignore.

Giants Scouting Cam Ward Up Close

It’s not a coincidence that the Giants’ brass showed up in force at Cam Ward’s pro day. General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have done their homework, and Ward’s physical tools and deep ball ability certainly pop off the tape.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Miami standout threw for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns last season, showcasing elite arm strength, mobility, and playmaking upside. His velocity is off the charts and he can launch it off-platform—traits that fit perfectly in Daboll’s aggressive scheme. The question is whether the Giants love him enough to go all-in.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, they might.

“I think we are going to see the Cleveland Browns, the New York Giants, potentially the New Orleans Saints all try to see if they can come up with a package that’s enticing enough to the Tennessee Titans to move the Titans off the #1 Pick,” Schefter said.

The Titans Hold the Cards

Most believe the Titans are enamored with Ward, but the reality may be a bit murkier. Tennessee’s roster is full of holes and lacking depth across the board. If there’s a franchise willing to give up premium picks for a chance at a quarterback, the Titans would be wise to listen.

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The Giants, currently slated to pick third overall, are in a good position to make that call. They could offer their third overall pick, a future first, and additional compensation to leapfrog Cleveland and any other suitors.

If they make that move, it would signal full commitment to Ward as the future of the franchise.

Quarterback Room Leaves Options Open

The offseason signings of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston give the Giants rare flexibility. Neither player is under a long-term contract, and both could serve as competent bridges for a year while a rookie quarterback develops behind the scenes.

That setup would be ideal for a player like Ward, who could benefit from learning the pro game at a comfortable pace without being thrown to the wolves behind a shaky offensive line.

And while the Giants have been linked to Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders—whose stock has been one of the most polarizing in this class—many around the league believe Ward would be their guy if they had the chance.

Is It Worth the Price?

That’s the million-dollar question. Trading up to first overall isn’t cheap. It would likely cost a future first-round pick and potentially more. But if the Giants view Cam Ward as a franchise-changer—and their actions suggest they might—they’ll have to weigh that cost against another year of quarterback purgatory.

If Tennessee is posturing to raise the price, Schoen and company may call their bluff. With two veterans in place and job security on the line, the time for waiting may be over.