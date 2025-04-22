Giants could be dealing with serious internal tension over star quarterback prospect

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

As the New York Giants inch closer to making their pivotal third overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, the spotlight isn’t just on the players—they’re also sharing the stage with a front office seemingly torn on what direction to take. At the center of the divide: Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders is one of the most debated prospects in this year’s class. His college resume is impressive—he was surgical with his accuracy, poised in the pocket, and demonstrated elite control of the game. But his NFL projection is a little more complex. He lacks the big-time arm strength teams covet at the next level, and he’s not the most dynamic athlete when the pocket collapses. That’s created a wide range of opinions across the league, and apparently, within the Giants’ own building.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A Draft Room Tug-of-War?

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Giants are reportedly split on Sanders. While some in the building are high on the Colorado product, others remain hesitant, possibly due to concerns about his ceiling and how he’ll handle NFL-level pressure.

Head coach Brian Daboll addressed the media on Monday and did his best to calm the waters, emphasizing communication and respect in the draft process.

“There is really good communication, and not just with the quarterbacks, with each position,” Daboll said. “It’s okay to disagree. You’re not going to be disagreeable. Everybody has thoughts and opinions of what they evaluate and what they see.”

Daboll stressed that despite the differing opinions, the decision will be unified when the pick is made.

“There is a lot of good give and take, and at the end of the day when you’re drafting a player, everybody is on board with who you draft and the process which we go through.”

But general manager Joe Schoen had a more definitive tone earlier in the day, stating that the final call ultimately comes down to him. That may sound like a normal dynamic—GM holds the gavel—but when those philosophies are being publicly articulated in such different tones, it raises a red flag about how aligned the leadership team really is.

Credit: Chris Pedota / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Red Flags Shouldn’t Be Ignored

If there are internal doubts about Sanders—and clearly there are—it begs the question: is he worth the risk at No. 3 overall? The Giants aren’t just drafting a quarterback. They’re drafting the potential future of their franchise. If the decision-makers are divided now, what happens when adversity inevitably hits?

Quarterbacks require full buy-in from the building. If Daboll, Schoen, the scouting department, and the coaching staff aren’t all on the same page, it could set everyone up for failure. That’s not a knock on Sanders—it’s a commentary on the situation.

Draft the Talent, Not the Narrative

The smart play might be drafting the best overall player—someone who helps the Giants win games in 2025. Because let’s be real: if Daboll and Schoen don’t start stacking wins soon, they won’t be around to see what Sanders becomes.

That means prioritizing guys who can make an impact right now, while also finding a developmental quarterback later in the draft who can be coached up behind Russell Wilson.

This doesn’t have to be a leap-of-faith moment. It can still be a building block draft. But only if the Giants resist the temptation to reach—and listen to the parts of the room that are urging caution.