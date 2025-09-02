Giants’ cornerback position battle looks obvious — Daboll refuses to name winner

The New York Giants have several roster battles unfolding, but none has drawn more intrigue than the cornerback competition opposite Paulson Adebo.

Head coach Brian Daboll addressed the situation on Monday but gave no clarity, keeping the decision tightly under wraps for now.

It’s a pivotal choice, as the Giants must decide between former first-round pick Deonte Banks and rising third-year corner Cor’Dale Flott.

One brings pedigree and physical tools, the other steady growth and sharper on-field performance across preseason action this summer.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Deonte Banks struggling to secure footing

Banks, taken with a premium draft pick, hasn’t shown the development the Giants expected at this stage of his career.

In limited preseason action, he logged just 20 snaps, surrendering 12 yards in coverage while also missing a routine tackle.

The 24-year-old corner has all the athletic traits to be elite but struggles with technique, particularly tracking passes in the air.

His tendency to lose positioning or fail to turn his head at the right moment continues to limit his consistency.

Cor’Dale Flott making his case

Meanwhile, Flott has quietly put together a strong preseason, positioning himself as the more reliable option entering the 2025 campaign.

Over two exhibition games, he broke up a pass, held opponents to zero catches on two targets, and looked sharp in coverage.

Unlike Banks, Flott seems more disciplined in his assignments, showing improved footwork and anticipation that suggest he’s ready to elevate.

With this being a contract year, Flott’s urgency and focus are obvious, and it’s showing in every competitive rep he’s taken.

Draft status versus on-field production

The Giants face a classic dilemma: play the higher draft investment or reward the player who has simply performed better recently.

Banks carries the weight of being a first-round selection, and teams rarely give up on that pedigree without exhausting every chance.

But Flott has earned respect by putting together a consistent camp and preseason, leaving coaches in a tough but necessary position.

Ultimately, the team’s priority should be production, not draft status, and Flott has outperformed Banks straight up this summer.

Daboll keeping the decision close

Daboll has stayed tight-lipped, refusing to tip his hand about who will line up in Week 1 against Washington.

That secrecy suggests the Giants may want to maintain internal competition a little longer, pushing both players to keep grinding.

Still, it’s hard to ignore Flott’s sharper preseason tape and steadier development curve when compared directly with Banks’ struggles.

Unless something changes dramatically in practice, Flott looks like the safer option to open the season as a starter.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The expectation moving forward

While Daboll hasn’t confirmed anything, the expectation around the team is that Flott will get the nod in Week 1.

His performance has been stronger, his effort consistent, and his coverage discipline reflects a player on the rise in his career.

For Banks, the raw tools remain undeniable, but refinement and effort must catch up if he hopes to reclaim starting duties.

The Giants have a tough call, but right now, Cor’Dale Flott appears ready to seize the moment and secure the job.