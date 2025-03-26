Giants can finally maximize their top playmaker’s biggest strength

The New York Giants have signed future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson, who they will pair with one of the league’s most exciting young playmakers: Malik Nabers.

In 2024, Nabers was electric, making the Pro Bowl and finishing fifth in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting. However, the 21-year-old pass-catcher is only just scratching the surface of his potential. The addition of Wilson could help Nabers finally maximize one of the top strengths in his elite skill set.

Giants: Malik Nabers is an elite but underutilized deep threat

Entering the 2024 NFL Draft, Nabers was considered an elite deep threat. However, he was seldom used as one in his rookie season with the Giants.

In 2023, Nabers’s final collegiate season, he totaled 624 deep-receiving yards (third-most in the 2023 draft class) and nine touchdowns on 20+ yard targets. Nabers received 29 deep targets (second-most in the draft class), hauling in 19 of them, including 5/8 on contested catch targets. His 97.8 deep receiving grade ranked No. 1 among all wide receivers in the draft class, per Pro Football Focus.

However, in 2024, despite his record-setting season, Nabers was held back by poor quarterback play. He received 29 targets 20+ yards downfield, but hauled in only seven receptions (only 24.1%) for 216 yards and two touchdowns. PFF credited him with a 96.8 Deep Receiving Grade, indicating that his lack of production on deep routes was caused by poor quarterback play more than anything.

Russell Wilson is still one of the best deep-ball throwers in the NFL

Throughout his career, Wilson has always been heralded as one of the best deep-ball throwers in the NFL. He might not be the player he once was, but Wilson can still drop the ball in the bucket downfield with the best of them.

Per PFF, Wilson was the highest-graded passer on 20+ yard throws in 2024 with a 97.3 Deep Passing Grade. Despite making only 11 starts, Wilson threw 50 passes 20+ yards downfield. He completed 27 of those attempts (54.0%) for 851 yards and eight touchdowns with two interceptions. PFF credited him with 21 Big Time Throws and only one Turnover Worthy Play on his 50 deep passing attempts.

Generating more explosive plays has been a priority for the Giants for years, yet they have failed to achieve that goal. Their deep-passing attack has been a weakness for several seasons, but that is sure to turn around with Wilson under center in 2025. The Wilson-Nabers connection should be fun to watch.