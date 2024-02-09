Giants can easily save $5.7M in cap space by cutting offensive lineman

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

As the Giants try to navigate Daniel Jones’s contract and add reinforcements to the roster this off-season, they can make a few decisions to clear salary space.

Cutting Costs in the Offensive Line

Right off the bat, the easiest decision general manager Joe Schoen has this off-season is to cut veteran offensive lineman Mark Glowinski.

The 31-year-old interior guard has spent the last two seasons with the Giants, playing just over 1,600 snaps, giving up 11 sacks and 61 pressures. He’s had an inconsistent two years donning the Giants’ blue, starting the first eight games of the 2023 regular season before heading to the bench in favor of younger alternatives.

The Giants currently have about $22 million in available salary space, but they can clear $5.7 million by cutting Glowinski, who would have a $7.2 million salary hit if retained.

Potential Replacements from Bricillo’s Past

Based on his lack of usage last season and the Giants hiring Carmen Bricillo out of Las Vegas, he could target a few of his former players with the Raiders as potential supplements.

Players who ended up having good seasons under Bricillo’s leadership last year include Jermaine Eluemunor, who could compete at right tackle immediately, if not win the job outright, and veteran guard Greg Van Roten. At nearly 34 years old, Van Roten is coming off his best season as a professional, giving up 21 pressures over 1,025 snaps. The Giants could ink him to a cheap deal with money left over to spend from Glowinski’s savings.

Giants’ Financial Flexibility for Further Moves

This strategic move not only addresses the need for improvement in the offensive line but also provides the Giants with additional financial flexibility. By reallocating resources from underperforming contracts to potential high-impact players, the Giants can better position themselves for success in the upcoming season.