Giants bring on another veteran offensive lineman in free agency

The New York Giants are continuing to upgrade the depth on their offensive line with an underrated addition on Wednesday.
Giants make deal with four-year pro Stone Forsythe
According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Giants and veteran offensive lineman Stone Forsythe have agreed to terms on a new deal.
Forsythe entered the NFL in 2021. The 27-year-old talent saw a reduction in playing time last season for the Seattle Seahawks. Forsythe appeared in nine games for Seattle.
The four-year veteran earned a 51.6 run blocking grade from Pro Football Focus for the 2024 campaign. He exhibited room for improvement with his 41.3 pass blocking grade.
Forsythe to bring depth to Giants’ rebuilding O-Line
Forsythe allowed two sacks while having committed three penalties across 414 snaps played last time out. He has experience playing in a full 17-game slate twice over in 2022 and 2023, which could prove useful from an availability standpoint for New York.
The Giants, who are trying to recover from a dismal offensive line that heavily contributed to their woes over the last two seasons, now look to Forsythe to provide depth for them at tackle.