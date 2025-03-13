Giants bring on another veteran offensive lineman in free agency

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are continuing to upgrade the depth on their offensive line with an underrated addition on Wednesday.

Giants make deal with four-year pro Stone Forsythe

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Giants and veteran offensive lineman Stone Forsythe have agreed to terms on a new deal.

Forsythe entered the NFL in 2021. The 27-year-old talent saw a reduction in playing time last season for the Seattle Seahawks. Forsythe appeared in nine games for Seattle.

The four-year veteran earned a 51.6 run blocking grade from Pro Football Focus for the 2024 campaign. He exhibited room for improvement with his 41.3 pass blocking grade.

Forsythe to bring depth to Giants’ rebuilding O-Line

Forsythe allowed two sacks while having committed three penalties across 414 snaps played last time out. He has experience playing in a full 17-game slate twice over in 2022 and 2023, which could prove useful from an availability standpoint for New York.

The Giants, who are trying to recover from a dismal offensive line that heavily contributed to their woes over the last two seasons, now look to Forsythe to provide depth for them at tackle.