Giants re-sign offensive lineman who started all 17 games in 2024

The New York Giants are bringing back one of their most reliable players from the 2024 season. On Wednesday night, the Giants agreed to an extension with Greg Van Roten on a one-year deal, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Giants re-sign Greg Van Roten

The Giants have yet to make the major upgrade to their offensive line that was anticipated of them when the offseason began. However, they have been diligent in adding depth to the unit. Re-signing Van Roten gives them a potential starter or a valuable and versatile depth piece.

In 2024, Van Roten started all 17 games for the G-Men, primarily filling in at right guard. However, he also started two games at center late in the season as injuries caused a reshuffling on the offensive line. Van Roten finished the year with a respectable 63.4 overall Pro Football Focus grade, surrendering only 35 pressures across 727 pass-blocking snaps.

It was expected that the Giants would spend big and shop near the top of the market for an upgrade at right guard in free agency. Van Roten played on a one-year deal last season and was an unrestricted free agent once again, so prior to his re-signing, the Giants didn’t have a starter at the position. Now that they have agreed to keep the 35-year-old around for another year, they at least have a baseline level of talent at the position that they are comfortable with.

However, re-signing Van Roten does not prevent the Giants from adding more talent to the position. While he started all 17 games in 2024 with the Giants and in 2023 with the Las Vegas Raiders, in the seasons prior, he was utilized as a depth piece who started games only when needed.

Van Roten could fill that role once again this season if the Giants make another upgrade at right guard. However, the right guard market has been competitive, hence why the Giants have yet to sign a free agent at the position. They still could, but if they don’t, Van Roten will give them a sense of continuity up front.