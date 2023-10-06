Giants bring in former Titans offensive tackle for a workout

Denny Simmons / The Tennessean

The New York Giants, acutely aware of their need for offensive line support, have recently brought Justin Pugh back into the fold by signing him to the practice squad.

As a former first-round pick for the Giants, Pugh has been on the hunt for a chance to reestablish himself in a starting lineup. Given the current situation, he might just find himself in a pivotal role if he can quickly familiarize himself with the playbook and attain match fitness.

Giants Exploring Additional Options

Not resting on their laurels, the Giants continued their quest for offensive line talent and held a workout with another offensive tackle this Thursday. Considering the Giants’ record of surrendering 72 pressures and 14 sacks over merely four weeks, it’s evident why they might see potential in Jamarco Jones — who left the workout unsigned.

The 27-year-old, once picked by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2018 draft, has racked up 751 total snaps, conceding 30 pressures and four sacks in his NFL journey. However, Jones hasn’t made an appearance on the gridiron since 2021. But his versatility across various positions, excluding the center, might intrigue the Giants. A slight concern might be Jones’ recent release from the Tennessee Titans due to several fights during the training camp.

The La’el Collins Proposition

Another noteworthy name in the mix is La’el Collins, an offensive tackle formerly with the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys. Entering the league in 2015 as an undrafted free agent, Collins showcased commendable performances, especially during the 2019 and 2021 seasons. His most recent season with the Bengals, however, witnessed him giving up 34 pressures and five sacks over 951 snaps, indicating a possible decline.

While the Giants have struggled with their offensive line depth, integrating an experienced talent like Collins might not be a bad idea. Given the coaching staff’s hesitation in deploying Matt Peart in crucial tackle positions, identifying a player boasting greater potential could be a game-changing decision for the Giants.