Giants bring in former Bills defensive coordinator for a visit

Jan 15, 2023; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier looks on before playing against the Miami Dolphins in a NFL wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants continue to enrich their coaching staff and front office, adding notable talents to their team. Recently, they hired Ryan Cowden, former talent evaluator for the Tennessee Titans, and are now considering former Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator, Leslie Frazier, per Josina Anderson.

The current state of affairs suggests that Wink Martindale, the Giants’ defensive coordinator, will probably take a head coaching role elsewhere in the near future. Therefore, having a contingency plan in place is crucial for the Giants, and Frazier could fittingly serve this purpose.

With a vast span of coaching experience at teams such as the Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens, and the Bills, Frazier’s impressive career trajectory and comprehensive knowledge of various strategies are clear.

Frazier is well acquainted with the Giants’ approach to an aggressive defense, characterized by relentless quarterback pressure and man-to-man coverage.

There’s a direct connection between the Giants and Leslie Frazier:

Brian Daboll, the Giants’ head coach, has a strong rapport with Frazier. Consequently, the potential to bring Frazier in as Martindale’s successor is evident. This move could allow the Giants to seamlessly transition to a novel defensive scheme that aligns well with the team’s style.

Frazier was part of the Bills’ team for several seasons from 2017 onwards but decided to take a break from coaching in 2023 with plans to return in 2024. He may be seeking to join the Giants in the hope of leveraging a successful season into a head coaching position.

This aspiration might conflict with the prospect of him replacing Martindale. However, Martindale might be poised to move on to a higher-profile role.

Having both coaches on the team would provide Big Blue with the option of retaining an experienced coach to helm the defense.

General manager, Joe Schoen, is renowned for his foresight. Thus, recruiting another coordinator to aid in crafting a formidable defense could indeed be a wise move. Such a move might also allow Frazier to utilize the team’s momentum to further his own career.