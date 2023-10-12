Giants’ Brian Daboll praises ‘one-of-a-kind’ Bills QB Josh Allen

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are preparing to face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. This game marks the first time that Giants head coach Brian Daboll will match up against his old team.

While serving as the Bills’ offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2021, Daboll gained praise for developing QB Josh Allen into a superstar. Now Daboll will be coaching against Allen, seeking ways to slow down the Bills’ superstar.

Daboll was asked about the exciting matchup and had nothing but praise to offer for his former signal-caller, saying Allen is “one of a kind.”

Brian Daboll says Josh Allen is “one of a kind”

Allen is widely considered to be a top-three quarterback in the NFL. This season, he has already totaled 1,407 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and a league-high 73.1% completion percentage. Daboll agrees with Allen’s rankings and referred to the Bills signal-caller as one of the best in the NFL.

He’s one of the best in the league. And he makes you better as a playcaller, too, so he’s one of a kind. Brian Daboll on Josh Allen via Giants.com

Allen had his breakout 2020 season under Daboll’s tutelage, tossing for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns that season. Since then, Allen has consistently kept his name in annual MVP conversations.

Josh Allen is an unbelievable player, one of the best in the league. You can put him in probably any offense and he’s going to produce. You know, I missed him as a person, we are close, but as a player, he’s a heck of a player. Put on any tape, he’s exceptional at everything. He can run, but he can throw it and he can throw it wherever he needs to throw it, 80 yards down the field, drop a dime, on the move to the right put it back across his body, scramble, back up, scramble around, throw it out, throw it on time. Brian Daboll via Giants.com

How will the Giants match up against Allen and the Bills?

The 1-4 Giants will have their hands full on Sunday Night Football. The 3-2 Bills possess one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, led by Allen, but featuring an elite group of playmakers, too.

Daboll sang the praises of the Bills’ playmakers, saying, “He’s got significant playmakers in terms of (Bills wide receiver Stefon) Diggs and (Bills wide receiver Gabe) Davis, who I have familiarity with, who are unbelievable players.

“(Bills tight end) Dawson Knox, they added (Bills tight end) Dalton (Kincaid). They’ve got three good runners, their offensive line is intact, but [Josh Allen’s] a special player.”

Big Blue is in dire need of a win this week as their season has continued to spiral out of control in recent weeks. But it will not be easy slowing down this star-studded Bills offense. Daboll will need to get creative if he intends to pull off the upset win in Buffalo.