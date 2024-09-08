Giants’ Brian Daboll never considered benching struggling Daniel Jones in Week 1

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Giants got embarrassed in Week 1 as the Minnesota Vikings marched to a 28–6 victory. The Giants’ offense turned the ball over twice and failed to score a single touchdown as they sank to a 0-1 record to start the season.

Starting quarterback Daniel Jones struggled throughout the contest as he made his long-awaited return from an ACL tear that he suffered in Week 9 last season. Despite his struggles, and despite the fans’ calls for a new quarterback to get under center, head coach Brian Daboll told the media that he never considered benching his starting quarterback.

Giants HC Brian Daboll said he never considered benching QB Daniel Jones vs the Vikings

Daboll was asked whether or not he considered benching Jones during Sunday’s matchup and gave a simple, yet puzzling response:

“No. Nope,” he said via SNY.

The scrutinized head coach also forewent the opportunity to place responsibility for the loss on his quarterback, instead opting to hold himself accountable:

“I’m going to go back, watch the tape, and see what we can do better,” Daboll told the media (h/t SNY). “Obviously, there’s a lot. Starts with me.”

Jones threw a staggering 42 passes against the Vikings (tied for the fourth-most in a single game in his career) as the Giants spent the entire game playing from behind. He completed just 22 of those 42 passing attempts (52.4%) for 186 yards and zero touchdowns with two interceptions and a 44.3 rating.

The Giants’ offense struggled to move the football, gaining only 240 total yards of offense on 11 drives. With Daboll calling the offense’s plays this season, the expectation was that Big Blue would take more chances and create more explosive opportunities on offense. Those expectations were not even close to being met in Week 1.

Daboll, Jones, and the Giants will have an opportunity to bounce back in Week 2 as they face the Washington Commanders in their first division-rivalry matchup of the season. If Jones does not improve his play, though, the cries for second-stringer Drew Lock will only grow louder.