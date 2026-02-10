As John Harbaugh continues to build out his coaching staff, the New York Giants are looking to add an experienced name and respected developer to the quarterback room. Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Giants are interviewing former Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan for their QB Coach vacancy.

Giants Interviewing Brian Callahan for QB Coach Job

Callahan, who spent 2024 and 2025 at the helm in Nashville, brings a wealth of high-level experience. For a Giants staff that has already secured other experienced coaches like Matt Nagy and Greg Roman, the potential addition of Callahan signals a no-stone-unturned approach to ensuring Jaxson Dart’s sophomore season results in a major leap.

While his 4–19 tenure as the Titans’ head coach was marred by a roster-wide rebuild and a season-ending injury to Cam Ward, Callahan’s stock remains high due to his work as the Bengals’ offensive coordinator (2019–2023).

Callahan Has a History of Developing Quarterbacks

Callahan worked side-by-side with Joe Burrow during his early development and during a stretch that saw the QB rank 4th in touchdown passes (85) and lead Cincinnati to a Super Bowl LVI appearance.

“Our relationship is as good as it gets. I wouldn’t be the player I am today without him. He’s been preparing for this for years. He takes his job very seriously and does it with a lot of passion,” Burrow said of Callahan.

Though Callahan did not call plays in Cincinnati, his fingerprints were all over the offensive design and Burrow’s development. Before his rise in Cincinnati, Callahan proved his mettle as a QB developer.

As the QB Coach for the Detroit Lions (2016–2017), he helped Matthew Stafford achieve a then-career-high 99.3 passer rating, and in 2018, he guided Derek Carr to a career-high 4,049 passing yards with the Raiders.

This history of maximizing veteran and rookie talent alike is exactly why John Harbaugh is targeting veteran leaders to fill out his staff. By bringing in a former head coach to lead the QB room, the Giants would be providing Jaxson Dart with a level of mentorship typically reserved for top-tier contenders.

Season Team Quarterback Pass Yds TD:INT Comp % Rating Note 2016 DET Matthew Stafford 4,327 24:10 65.3% 93.3 Led 8 4th-quarter comebacks. 2017 DET Matthew Stafford 4,446 29:10 65.7% 99.3 Career-high rating at the time. 2018 OAK Derek Carr 4,049 19:10 68.9% 93.9 First 4,000-yard season of career. 2019 CIN Andy Dalton 3,494 16:14 59.5% 78.3 Rebuilding roster; 13 starts. 2020 CIN Joe Burrow 2,688 13:5 65.3% 89.8 10 games played (Rookie). 2021 CIN Joe Burrow 4,611 34:14 70.4% 108.3 Led NFL in Comp %; SB LVI. 2022 CIN Joe Burrow 4,475 35:12 68.3% 100.8 2nd Team All-Pro. 2023 CIN Joe Burrow 2,309 15:6 66.8% 91.0 10 games played (Injury). 2024 TEN Will Levis 2,842 14:13 61.2% 82.5 15 games played (Year 1 HC). 2025 TEN Cam Ward 1,120 3:4 58.4% 76.1 6 games played (Rookie HC). Quarterback performances under Brian Callahan’s coaching

Callahan’s Synergy with John Harbaugh

The interview with Callahan also underscores the deep ties within the Harbaugh coaching tree and the Giants’ front office. Callahan is the son of legendary OL coach Bill Callahan, a longtime peer of the Harbaugh family, and he possesses a deep understanding of the offensive system that Matt Nagy plans to integrate in New York.

If hired, Callahan would serve as the bridge between Nagy’s creative passing concepts and Greg Roman’s heavy rushing attack, creating an experienced brain trust of offensive minds. With the No. 5 overall pick looming, adding a developer of Callahan’s caliber could help ensure the Giants are prepared for any offensive direction the 2026 season takes.