John Harbaugh is aiming to solidify his first Giants coaching staff and is on the hunt for a new offensive coordinator. He is casting a wide search but is now focusing on experienced candidates to consider for the role.

Giants to Interview Kliff Kingsbury and Brian Callahan for OC Job

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Sunday that the Giants have entered the initial stages of the search by zeroing in on former Titans head coach Brian Callahan and former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

“Former Titans head coach Brian Callahan and former Washington offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury are involved in Giants’ initial OC search. New York plans to or has talked to them,” Fowler reported.

Whether through virtual interviews or planned sit-downs, it’s clear the Giants are swinging for the fences, looking for a veteran presence to guide Jaxson Dart through a pivotal year two breakout while bringing some schematic stability.

Brian Callahan: The QB-Centric Play-Caller

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Brian Callahan arrives as an intriguing candidate in the cycle, fresh off a tumultuous tenure in Nashville, where he was dismissed by the Titans in October after a 4–19 stretch.

Despite those struggles, Callahan’s reputation as a quarterback whisperer remains somewhat intact from his time in Cincinnati, where he oversaw Joe Burrow’s rise to a Super Bowl appearance.

Callahan’s pass-first philosophy, which heavily features 11-personnel and shotgun-heavy looks, could be the perfect catalyst for Jaxson Dart’s vertical traits.

If hired, Callahan would likely regain play-calling duties—something he relinquished late in his Titans tenure—to help the Giants’ offense move away from the inconsistency that plagued the end of the previous regime.

Kliff Kingsbury: The Air Raid Innovator

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On the other side of the coin is Kliff Kingsbury, whose stock remains high despite a mixed 2025 season in Washington.

Kingsbury’s first year with the Commanders in 2024 was a statistical masterclass, finishing in the top 10 in both yards and points while helping Jayden Daniels secure a stellar rookie campaign.

However, 2025 was more of a struggle as Washington fell to 22nd in scoring, leading to a mutual parting in early January.

For the Giants, Kingsbury represents an opportunity to maximize Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson in a spacing-based system that uses tempo to tire out defenses. Kingsbury’s history with dual-threat quarterbacks makes him a natural fit for a staff desperate to unlock Dart’s rushing abilities.