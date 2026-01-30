The search for the Giants’ offensive coordinator is heating up, and John Harbaugh has added a familiar face to his list of candidates.
According to Jordan Schultz, the Giants have requested an interview with Los Angeles Chargers quarterbacks coach Shane Day for their vacant OC position. Currently serving under John’s brother Jim Harbaugh in L.A., Day could be an exciting candidate to pair with Jaxson Dart, as he has earned his reputation as one of the NFL’s quarterback development gurus.
While Day has spent the last two seasons under Jim Harbaugh, his coaching tree is remarkably diverse, featuring stints under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco and Sean McVay in Washington.
|Years
|Team / Organization
|Role
|Head Coach
|Key Notable Understudy
|2024–2025
|LA Chargers
|Quarterbacks Coach
|Jim Harbaugh
|Justin Herbert
|2023
|Houston Texans
|Senior Offensive Asst.
|DeMeco Ryans
|C.J. Stroud
|2021–2022
|LA Chargers
|Pass Game Coord. / QBs
|Brandon Staley
|Justin Herbert
|2019–2020
|SF 49ers
|Quarterbacks Coach
|Kyle Shanahan
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|2016–2018
|Miami Dolphins
|Tight Ends Coach
|Adam Gase
|Mike Gesicki
|2014–2015
|Washington
|Asst. Offensive Line
|Jay Gruden (Sean McVay OC)
|Trent Williams (LT)
|2012–2013
|UConn
|Quarterbacks Coach
|Paul Pasqualoni
|—
|2010–2011
|Chicago Bears
|Quarterbacks Coach
|Lovie Smith
|Jay Cutler
|2007–2009
|SF 49ers
|Off. Quality Control
|Mike Nolan / Singletary
|Alex Smith
|2006
|Michigan
|Off. Quality Control
|Lloyd Carr
|Chad Henne
Shane Day’s track record with young signal-callers is notable. He was the primary architect behind Justin Herbert’s record-breaking 2021 season, where the Chargers’ star threw for 5,014 yards and 38 touchdowns.
Equally impressive, Day served as a senior offensive assistant for the Houston Texans in 2023, where he was instrumental in C.J. Stroud’s historic Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign.
This Shanahan and McVay influence often translates to an offense built on heavy play-action and a deceptive horizontal stretching rushing attack. This scheme would perfectly complement the Giants’ speed at the wide receiver position.
Although Day has never been a primary NFL play-caller, his experience coordinating the Chargers’ passing attack (which ranked No. 3 in the NFL from 2021–22) could suggest he is ready to play a larger role in running the offense.
Justin Herbert’s stats under Shane Day’s tutelage:
|Season
|Passing Yards
|Pass TDs
|INT %
|Passer Rating
|Notes
|2021
|5,014
|38
|2.2%
|97.7
|Pro Bowl
|2022
|4,739
|25
|1.4%
|93.2
|Led Chargers to Postseason
|2024
|3,870
|23
|0.6%
|101.7
|NFL Leader in INT %
|2025
|3,727
|26
|2.5%
|94.1
|Second Pro Bowl under Day
Bridging the Gap for Jaxson Dart
From the Giants’ perspective, the potential hiring of Shane Day is about more than just X’s and O’s; it’s about stability. After Todd Monken took the job in Cleveland, the Giants needed a candidate who could immediately earn the respect of a young locker room. Day’s reputation as a player’s coach who survived the coaching turnover in Los Angeles speaks volumes about his character.
While he doesn’t have offensive coordinator/play-calling experience, Day has earned his reputation as a quarterback developer, and he has been around some of the brightest offensive minds in the sport. He seems ready to take that next step, and he could be an intriguing candidate to pair with Dart as he enters the second season of his career.
