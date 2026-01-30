Shane Day, giants, NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The search for the Giants’ offensive coordinator is heating up, and John Harbaugh has added a familiar face to his list of candidates.

According to Jordan Schultz, the Giants have requested an interview with Los Angeles Chargers quarterbacks coach Shane Day for their vacant OC position. Currently serving under John’s brother Jim Harbaugh in L.A., Day could be an exciting candidate to pair with Jaxson Dart, as he has earned his reputation as one of the NFL’s quarterback development gurus.

The algorithm hides the best Giants news; make sure you pin Empire Sports Media on Google News so you don’t miss a beat on the 2026 coaching search.

Giants Request to Interview Chargers’ Shane Day for OC Job

Shane Day, giants, NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Day has spent the last two seasons under Jim Harbaugh, his coaching tree is remarkably diverse, featuring stints under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco and Sean McVay in Washington.

YearsTeam / OrganizationRoleHead CoachKey Notable Understudy
2024–2025LA ChargersQuarterbacks CoachJim HarbaughJustin Herbert
2023Houston TexansSenior Offensive Asst.DeMeco RyansC.J. Stroud
2021–2022LA ChargersPass Game Coord. / QBsBrandon StaleyJustin Herbert
2019–2020SF 49ersQuarterbacks CoachKyle ShanahanJimmy Garoppolo
2016–2018Miami DolphinsTight Ends CoachAdam GaseMike Gesicki
2014–2015WashingtonAsst. Offensive LineJay Gruden (Sean McVay OC)Trent Williams (LT)
2012–2013UConnQuarterbacks CoachPaul Pasqualoni
2010–2011Chicago BearsQuarterbacks CoachLovie SmithJay Cutler
2007–2009SF 49ersOff. Quality ControlMike Nolan / SingletaryAlex Smith
2006MichiganOff. Quality ControlLloyd CarrChad Henne

Shane Day’s track record with young signal-callers is notable. He was the primary architect behind Justin Herbert’s record-breaking 2021 season, where the Chargers’ star threw for 5,014 yards and 38 touchdowns.

Equally impressive, Day served as a senior offensive assistant for the Houston Texans in 2023, where he was instrumental in C.J. Stroud’s historic Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign.

This Shanahan and McVay influence often translates to an offense built on heavy play-action and a deceptive horizontal stretching rushing attack. This scheme would perfectly complement the Giants’ speed at the wide receiver position.

Although Day has never been a primary NFL play-caller, his experience coordinating the Chargers’ passing attack (which ranked No. 3 in the NFL from 2021–22) could suggest he is ready to play a larger role in running the offense.

Justin Herbert’s stats under Shane Day’s tutelage:

SeasonPassing YardsPass TDsINT %Passer RatingNotes
20215,014382.2%97.7Pro Bowl
20224,739251.4%93.2Led Chargers to Postseason
20243,870230.6%101.7NFL Leader in INT %
20253,727262.5%94.1Second Pro Bowl under Day
0What do you think?Post a comment.

Bridging the Gap for Jaxson Dart

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

From the Giants’ perspective, the potential hiring of Shane Day is about more than just X’s and O’s; it’s about stability. After Todd Monken took the job in Cleveland, the Giants needed a candidate who could immediately earn the respect of a young locker room. Day’s reputation as a player’s coach who survived the coaching turnover in Los Angeles speaks volumes about his character.

While he doesn’t have offensive coordinator/play-calling experience, Day has earned his reputation as a quarterback developer, and he has been around some of the brightest offensive minds in the sport. He seems ready to take that next step, and he could be an intriguing candidate to pair with Dart as he enters the second season of his career.

Also Read:Giants’ Jaxson Dart named a top early 2026 breakout candidate by PFF
Mentioned in this article:

More about:

Add Empire Sports Media as a preferred source on Google.Add Empire Sports Media as a preferred source on Google.

0What do you think?Post a comment.