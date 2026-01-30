The search for the Giants’ offensive coordinator is heating up, and John Harbaugh has added a familiar face to his list of candidates.

According to Jordan Schultz, the Giants have requested an interview with Los Angeles Chargers quarterbacks coach Shane Day for their vacant OC position. Currently serving under John’s brother Jim Harbaugh in L.A., Day could be an exciting candidate to pair with Jaxson Dart, as he has earned his reputation as one of the NFL’s quarterback development gurus.

The algorithm hides the best Giants news; make sure you pin Empire Sports Media on Google News so you don’t miss a beat on the 2026 coaching search.

Giants Request to Interview Chargers’ Shane Day for OC Job

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Day has spent the last two seasons under Jim Harbaugh, his coaching tree is remarkably diverse, featuring stints under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco and Sean McVay in Washington.

Years Team / Organization Role Head Coach Key Notable Understudy 2024–2025 LA Chargers Quarterbacks Coach Jim Harbaugh Justin Herbert 2023 Houston Texans Senior Offensive Asst. DeMeco Ryans C.J. Stroud 2021–2022 LA Chargers Pass Game Coord. / QBs Brandon Staley Justin Herbert 2019–2020 SF 49ers Quarterbacks Coach Kyle Shanahan Jimmy Garoppolo 2016–2018 Miami Dolphins Tight Ends Coach Adam Gase Mike Gesicki 2014–2015 Washington Asst. Offensive Line Jay Gruden (Sean McVay OC) Trent Williams (LT) 2012–2013 UConn Quarterbacks Coach Paul Pasqualoni — 2010–2011 Chicago Bears Quarterbacks Coach Lovie Smith Jay Cutler 2007–2009 SF 49ers Off. Quality Control Mike Nolan / Singletary Alex Smith 2006 Michigan Off. Quality Control Lloyd Carr Chad Henne

Shane Day’s track record with young signal-callers is notable. He was the primary architect behind Justin Herbert’s record-breaking 2021 season, where the Chargers’ star threw for 5,014 yards and 38 touchdowns.

Equally impressive, Day served as a senior offensive assistant for the Houston Texans in 2023, where he was instrumental in C.J. Stroud’s historic Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign.

This Shanahan and McVay influence often translates to an offense built on heavy play-action and a deceptive horizontal stretching rushing attack. This scheme would perfectly complement the Giants’ speed at the wide receiver position.

Although Day has never been a primary NFL play-caller, his experience coordinating the Chargers’ passing attack (which ranked No. 3 in the NFL from 2021–22) could suggest he is ready to play a larger role in running the offense.

Justin Herbert’s stats under Shane Day’s tutelage:

Season Passing Yards Pass TDs INT % Passer Rating Notes 2021 5,014 38 2.2% 97.7 Pro Bowl 2022 4,739 25 1.4% 93.2 Led Chargers to Postseason 2024 3,870 23 0.6% 101.7 NFL Leader in INT % 2025 3,727 26 2.5% 94.1 Second Pro Bowl under Day

Bridging the Gap for Jaxson Dart

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

From the Giants’ perspective, the potential hiring of Shane Day is about more than just X’s and O’s; it’s about stability. After Todd Monken took the job in Cleveland, the Giants needed a candidate who could immediately earn the respect of a young locker room. Day’s reputation as a player’s coach who survived the coaching turnover in Los Angeles speaks volumes about his character.

While he doesn’t have offensive coordinator/play-calling experience, Day has earned his reputation as a quarterback developer, and he has been around some of the brightest offensive minds in the sport. He seems ready to take that next step, and he could be an intriguing candidate to pair with Dart as he enters the second season of his career.