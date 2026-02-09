As the New York Giants transition into the John Harbaugh era, general manager Joe Schoen faces a high-stakes referendum on his roster-building philosophy: what do you do with a homegrown star who has outgrown his price tag?

Wan’Dale Robinson isn’t just a slot receiver anymore; he’s a history-maker coming off a 2025 campaign that shattered expectations and established him as the heartbeat of the passing game. However, with Robinson set to hit unrestricted free agency and his market value potentially soaring toward the $20 million-per-year mark, the Giants must decide if they can afford to keep him or if they are forced to let a core pillar walk to save their salary cap.

Wan’Dale Robinson Made Short King History

Robinson’s 2025 season was nothing short of a breakout. Standing at just 5’8″, Robinson became the shortest wide receiver in NFL history to record a 1,000-yard season, finishing the year with 92 receptions for 1,014 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Season Team GP Targets Rec Yards Avg TD Rush Att Rush Yds Rush TD 2022 NYG 6 31 23 227 9.9 1 2 -1 0 2023 NYG 15 78 60 525 8.8 1 9 87 1 2024 NYG 17 140 93 699 7.5 3 3 18 0 2025 NYG 16 140 92 1,014 11.0 4 3 5 0 Total 54 389 268 2,465 9.2 9 17 109 1

While he was drafted as a versatile gadget player, the injury to Malik Nabers forced Robinson into a primary role — where he thrived. He led the team with 140 targets and proved to be a high-volume asset.

His efficiency was equally impressive, jumping from a 7.5-yard average in 2024 to a robust 11.0 yards per catch in 2025, effectively transitioning from a “check-down” option to a legitimate vertical threat.

The $20 Million Dilemma

Success comes with a staggering price tag in today’s NFL. While Spotrac projects Robinson’s market value at roughly $17.6 million annually, many league insiders believe the bidding could easily push into the $20 million range—the same neighborhood as the likes of Jakobi Meyers ($20M/year) and Christian Kirk ($18M/year).

Player Team APY (Average Per Year) Total Value Key Stat CeeDee Lamb Cowboys $34,000,000 $136M / 4 Yrs 1,700+ Yds in 2024 Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions $30,002,500 $120M / 4 Yrs Elite 75% Catch Rate Chris Godwin Buccaneers $22,000,000 $66M / 3 Yrs Consistent 1,000-Yd Producer Jakobi Meyers Jaguars $20,000,000 $60M / 3 Yrs High-Volume Red Zone Target Christian Kirk Texans $18,000,000 $72M / 4 Yrs The “Market Setter” for slot receivers in 2022 Jerry Jeudy Browns $17,500,000 $52.5M / 3 Yrs Versatile Slot/Z Hybrid Khalil Shakir Bills $13,250,000 $53M / 4 Yrs Top 2025 Slot Efficiency Highest-paid slot receivers in the NFL entering the 2026 offseason

For a Giants team currently navigating a tight 2026 cap situation with just $6.9 million in available space, committing that much capital to a slot-first receiver is a challenging prospect.

Plus, if Nabers returns fully healthy and continues to play at an elite level, he will be due for a massive extension in a couple of years. And the Giants already have Darius Slayton on the books at $12 million

With a massive extension for Nabers looming in the future and Darius Slayton already on the books for $12 million, the front office is weighing whether re-signing Robinson is a foundational necessity or a financial luxury they can no longer afford.

But with Nabers recovering from a torn ACL, Robinson is even more valuable to the Giants. Robinson proved to be Jaxson Dart’s favorite target last offseason, so having him on the field and ready to go in Week 1 would be crucial for the offense as Nabers works back slowly.

Ultimately, the Giants must decide whether or not a wide receiver who operates primarily out of the slot is worth shelling out nearly $20 million per season to, or if that money can be better reinvested elsewhere.

The Giants Want to Re-Sign Robinson

The decision on Robinson is tied to the team’s desire to extend homegrown talents. Drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Robinson has developed into a player whose ceiling far exceeds the expectations that were set out for him as a rookie. He is the exact kind of player a team should want to extend.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan recently reported that a reunion between Robinson and the Giants “seems likely”, given Robinson’s status as a Schoen favorite and his undeniable chemistry with Jaxson Dart.

However, if divisional rivals like the Washington Commanders, who are flush with cap space, or other receiver-needy teams like the Tennessee Titans (who now have Brian Daboll as their offensive coordinator) decide to get aggressive, the Giants might have to rely on creative accounting and backloaded hits into 2027 to keep him.

Ultimately, letting Robinson walk would create a massive void in the offense and send a confusing message to a locker room that is finally starting to see the fruits of a homegrown rebuild. He should be a priority extension candidate, and the interest in re-signing does seem to be mutual.