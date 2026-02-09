As the draft cycle shifts into high gear following Super Bowl LX, the New York Giants find themselves at a crossroads with the No. 5 overall pick. Do they address their defense, which underperformed last season? Or do they surround Jaxson Dart with talent on the offensive side of the ball?

Giants Take Utah OT Spencer Fano in PFF’s Latest Mock Draft

In the latest mock draft from PFF’s Max Chadwick, the Giants pivot away from taking a skill-position player to bolster their trenches and add more security in front of Dart, selecting Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano.

“Developing and protecting quarterback Jaxson Dart should be a top priority for new head coach John Harbaugh. Fano produced a position-best 92.0 PFF overall grade over the past two seasons and would slot in seamlessly as the Giants’ right tackle opposite of Andrew Thomas,” Chadwick wrote of the projected pick.

While many fans have been clamoring for a Robin to Malik Nabers’ Batman, John Harbaugh is all about building a team’s identity that starts with physical dominance. That could lead them to go with an offensive tackle, rather than taking another skill-position player in the top five.

Selecting Fano would be a move to solidify the right side of the line. With Jermaine Eluemunor slated to be a free agent this offseason, Fano could potentially be a top player on the board, filling a top position of need for the Giants.

Outland Trophy Pedigree

Fano isn’t just another tackle prospect; he enters the 2026 NFL Draft as the reigning Outland Trophy winner, the first in Utah’s program history. The 6-foot-6, 308-pound junior has put together an elite resume.

According to PFF, Fano finished the 2025 season with an 84.0 overall grade, allowing zero sacks and zero hits on 382 pass-blocking snaps.

For a Giants unit that ranked in the top 10 last year but still struggled with consistency on the right side, adding a mauling right tackle who excels in pass protection would be an exciting upgrade for new OL coach Mike Bloomgren.

What makes Fano even more of an exciting potential pick for this specific coaching staff is his elite prowess in the run game. He anchored a Utah rushing attack that led all Power Conferences in 2025 with 269.8 yards per game.

Whether he’s pulling as a lead blocker or sealing the edge for Cam Skattebo, Fano’s ability to climb to the second level with a wide-zone base makes him the missing piece to a Giants ground game that ranked 5th but lacked explosive efficiency last season. Fano posted a 93.6 PFF run-blocking grade in 2024, followed up by an 80.0 grade in 2025.

The Safe Pick at No. 5 Overall?

While some may argue for a wide receiver like OSU’s Carnell Tate or AZSU’s Jordyn Tyson at this spot, Fano offers a Week 1-ready floor that is rare for underclassmen offensive linemen.

With Andrew Thomas locked in at left tackle, Fano could provide the Giants with a bookend duo for the next five years. Fano’s versatility—having started 11 games at left tackle and 24 at right tackle—gives the Giants the ultimate insurance policy against the injuries that derailed their 2024 and 2025 campaigns.