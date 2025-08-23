Giants blazing receiver is hanging onto the roster by a thread

The New York Giants have begun trimming their roster ahead of Week 1, forcing tough decisions about depth and player development.

One name standing precariously on the edge is wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, a former third-round pick from the 2023 draft.

Hyatt’s preseason audition

Hyatt finally saw preseason action against the New England Patriots, where his performance mirrored his career-long inconsistencies.

He hauled in three receptions for 38 yards, including a touchdown that flashed his explosive potential, but also recorded two drops.

Both missed opportunities came on relatively easy catches where Hyatt was open — the kind of mistakes coaches loathe.

While he showcased his ability to create separation, the inconsistency with his hands continues to undermine his overall value.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Inconsistency remains the issue

Hyatt’s raw speed is undeniable. He can stretch defenses vertically, but reliability is what earns a player steady NFL snaps.

Over his first two seasons, Hyatt managed just 31 receptions on a 52.5% catch rate, totaling 435 yards with zero touchdowns.

That inefficiency, paired with five career drops, has left the Giants wondering whether his upside outweighs his unreliability.

In today’s NFL, where passing efficiency dictates success, drops can be as damaging as turnovers in momentum-shifting moments.

Why the Giants may keep him

Despite these concerns, Hyatt’s draft pedigree may ultimately buy him more time on the roster heading into Week 1.

Teams rarely move on so quickly from mid-round investments, particularly at premium positions like wide receiver, where development often takes years.

Assistant GM Brandon Brown recently highlighted Hyatt’s potential, suggesting his chemistry with new quarterback Russell Wilson could change the equation.

“The relationship with him and [Russell Wilson] is really going to be the opportunity to unlock him,” Brown stated.

If Wilson can help refine Hyatt’s timing and confidence, the Giants may see a version of Hyatt closer to his college dominance.

Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images

The Russell Wilson factor

Wilson’s arrival in New York creates new opportunities for receivers fighting to prove themselves in an evolving offensive scheme.

Known for his deep-ball accuracy, Wilson could theoretically maximize Hyatt’s speed if the receiver cleans up his hands.

Think of it as a high-performance engine with faulty tires: the speed is there, but without grip, it goes nowhere.

For Hyatt, catching those routine passes may be more important than any highlight-worthy touchdown at this stage of his development.

The uphill climb

Still, the Giants don’t have the luxury of patience forever, especially with others vying for roster spots.

Hyatt needs to carve out a role — whether as a situational deep threat, special teams contributor, or rotational weapon.

Otherwise, he risks being remembered more for unfulfilled potential than tangible production in New York’s crowded wide receiver room.

At 23, Hyatt still has time to flip the narrative, but the margin for error is closing with each drop.

The Giants will likely keep him for now, banking on Russell Wilson’s influence to unlock a version worth their investment.